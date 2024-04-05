Seattle: Hundreds of illegal immigrants invade a school tennis court and demand money to leave

The immigrants set up tents and flags of their respective countries at the site. An anonymous donor paid for lodging for 11 days.

Seattle is looking for ways to pay for the hotel of more than 240 illegal immigrants who invaded the Garfield Community Center in Seattle a few days ago, a property shared with Garfield High School, that is used as a playground for students.

Journalist Jonathan Choe posted videos on social media showing the situation:

BREAKING: Dozens of migrants with children have taken over the tennis court at Garfield Park in Seattle's Central District. They're demanding more housing and resources while they wait for asylum hearings. Immigrant activists with translators just wrapped up a press conference.… pic.twitter.com/il28Hj0Qhf — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 3, 2024

Asylum seekers set up tents and flags of their respective countries at the site and, later, they returned to the hotel from which they had been evicted on Tuesday due to lack of funds. Residents of the area described the action as "threatening."

BREAKING: After a volatile day at Seattle's Garfield Playfield, it appears the migrants are packing up their protest and heading back to the Kent Quality Inn. Apparently an anonymous person paid for them to stay there for a few more days! What a circus. pic.twitter.com/B67Hg9ldUk — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) April 4, 2024

The director of the hotel where the migrants are staying confirmed that an anonymous donor is paying for asylum seekers to stay for 11 days in 61 rooms at a local hotel. The last hotel stay for the illegal immigrants had been paid for by a local church.

Before being evicted, a group of Venezuelans asked for help through an online fundraising campaign. However, they failed to raise enough money.

In recent months, immigrants staying at the hotel twice asked Seattle City Council members for funding to extend their stay. The council provided support for a month but rejected the second request. In a statement, a city spokesperson stated:

We are evaluating next steps in this emerging issue. We understand that housing and shelter is the most critical need for families to find safety and stability. ... Bringing these families from Kent to Seattle to sleep outside in the elements is not a solution ... [After] investing in shelter to meet immediate needs, city funding for migrants experiencing homelessness has been exhausted. ... We urge the group to work with the state of Washington who have the authority and resources to address this ongoing humanitarian need.