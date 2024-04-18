Scotland pauses prescribing puberty blockers for minors

Scotland's only gender identity clinic announced that it will not provide hormonal treatments to minors until they reach the age of majority. A decision provoked by Dr. Hillary Cass 's report , highly critical of sex change procedures and interventions, which led the English National Health System (NHS) to paralyze these initiatives.

In a press release, the Sandyford clinic announced that "referrals to Paediatric Endocrinology for the prescription of Puberty Suppressing Hormones have been paused for any new patients assessed by our Young Person’s Gender Service." This means that "patients aged 16 to 17 years old who have not been treated by Paediatric Endocrinology, but who are still seeking treatment for their gender incongruence, will no longer be prescribed gender affirming hormone treatment until they are 18 years old.. However, those minors who are already in treatment will continue with the planned program .

Research work with the Scottish Government

The document recognizes that the decision "occurs after NHS England research and the publication of the Cass Report." The clinic also noted that, "we are working with the Scottish Government to participate in research with the English NHS that generates evidence of the safety and long-term impact of therapies". Precisely the lack of research and conclusive medical results are two of the keys of the Cass report to recommend the cancellation of these procedures.

Those responsible for the medical center also reported that they will continue to provide psychological support to all people referred to the Youth Gender Service "while we review the pathways based on the results."