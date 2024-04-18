World

Scotland pauses prescribing puberty blockers for minors

The only gender identity clinic made this decision following the Cass report, which led the United Kingdom to halt 'sex change' procedures.

Joven con una bandera trans.
(Pexels)
ISRAEL DURO
April 18, 2024
1 minute read

Scotland's only gender identity clinic announced that it will not provide hormonal treatments to minors until they reach the age of majority. A decision provoked by Dr. Hillary Cass 's report , highly critical of sex change procedures and interventions, which led the English National Health System (NHS) to paralyze these initiatives.

In a press release, the Sandyford clinic announced that "referrals to Paediatric Endocrinology for the prescription of Puberty Suppressing Hormones have been paused for any new patients assessed by our Young Person’s Gender Service." This means that "patients aged 16 to 17 years old who have not been treated by Paediatric Endocrinology, but who are still seeking treatment for their gender incongruence, will no longer be prescribed gender affirming hormone treatment until they are 18 years old.. However, those minors who are already in treatment will continue with the planned program .

Research work with the Scottish Government

The document recognizes that the decision "occurs after NHS England research and the publication of the Cass Report." The clinic also noted that, "we are working with the Scottish Government to participate in research with the English NHS that generates evidence of the safety and long-term impact of therapies". Precisely the lack of research and conclusive medical results are two of the keys of the Cass report to recommend the cancellation of these procedures.

Those responsible for the medical center also reported that they will continue to provide psychological support to all people referred to the Youth Gender Service "while we review the pathways based on the results."

Topics:

Recommendation

El ministro de Defensa de Argentina, Luis Petri,, y el presidente Javier Milei

Argentina formally requests to join NATO as a global partner

La cantante Taylor Swift durante el concierto que ofreció como parte del 'Eras Tour' el 23 de febrero de 2024 en Singapur. La artista entró a formar parte del listado de multimillonarios del mundo de la revista Forbes en abril de 2024.

‘Swifties’ in England lost over $1 million buying fake tickets for The Eras Tour

World Health Organization

WHO warns potentially deadly avian influenza strain can be transmitted to humans

Sede del Ministerio Público de Venezuela

Venezuela: Colonel Marino Lugo dies in state custody

Netanyahu se desmarca del apaciguamiento de los aliados y asegura que Israel tomará sus propias decisiones contra Irán

Netanyahu isn’t concerned about appeasing allies and states that Israel will make its own decisions against Iran

Elon Musk se dirige al público durante la Conferencia de la Asociación Judía Europea en el DoubleTree by Hilton de Cracovia.

Musk backs down, vows to abide by Brazilian court orders on X account blocking

Maduro, en una foto de Archivo.

U.S. reimposes sanctions on Venezuela and gives Venezuela until June to terminate existing oil agreements

El Gobierno chino ha propuesto un plan de paz para Ucrania.

Russia and China try to dodge trade sanctions by disguising copper as "scrap metal"

La embajadora ante las Naciones Unidas, Linda Thomas-Greenfield,

The United States and its allies are discussing options ‘both inside and outside the UN’ to monitor North Korea's nuclear weapons