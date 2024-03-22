A judge of the Supreme Court of Brazil denied an appeal filed by the former soccer player to avoid his immediate arrest.

Former soccer player Robinho was arrested this Thursday in Brazil to serve a nine-year prison sentence for his involvement in a gang rape case in Italy, as reported by the federal police in the city of Santos (southeast).

In a statement sent to AFP, the authorities stated, "On Thursday night, the Federal Police executed an arrest warrant against Robson de Souza," better known as Robinho.

The arrest followed the denial of an appeal by the former soccer player to avoid immediate incarceration, issued by a judge of the Brazilian Supreme Court. Judge Luiz Fux of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) stated in the resolution, 'I reject the request for a precautionary measure, and the arrest order stands so that he can begin serving his sentence.