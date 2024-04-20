World

Report: Alleged Israeli retaliation against Iran damaged air defenses near nuclear power plant

The New York Times reported that, according to Western sources, the objective of the offensive carried out last Friday was to provide only a “taste” of what Israel can do in a broader confrontation. Did it also send a message to Russia?

Ali Khamenei, líder supremo de Irán.
(Cordon Press)
LEANDRO FLEISCHER
April 20, 2024
1 minute read

After Israel's alleged offensive against Iran, in response to the attack carried out by the Islamic Republic last week, the Ayatollah regime downplayed the magnitude of the bombing, while theJewish State has yet to officially address the issue. The New York Times (NYT) revealed that the IDF caused damage to an S-300 battery, the Russian-made air defense system, at the air base in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

The attacked battery is reportedly responsible for protecting the Iranian uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz. 

The NYT noted that Israel used at least one missile in the attack against Iran. According to sources consulted by the American newspaper, the projectile was launched from a fighter plane far from Iran or Israel's borders, which Iranian air defense systems could not detect. Everything seems to indicate that cruise missiles fired from Iranian territory were also used. It is still unknown which of the missiles hit the air base.

The NYT also revealed that, according to Western sources, the Israeli attack constituted only a “taste” of what Iran could face in the event of a broader confrontation between the two countries.

According to Ron Ben Yishai, an Israeli newspaper analyst for Ynet, if the Iranian battery was effectively neutralized, and if it Israel really was responsible for the attack, the Jewish State managed to hit two targets at once. On the one hand, it showed the Iranians that it can expose their sensitive facilities with a limited attack. On the other hand, it sent a message to the Russians to stop collaborating with Iran's nuclear program in exchange for drones that Tehran supplies to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Topics:

Recommendation

Vista aérea de edificios residenciales en Tianjin

Research reveals that large Chinese cities are sinking

Miembros del grupo militante Yihad Islámica Palestina participan en un desfile militar

Israel eliminates local Islamic Jihad chief in IDF raid

India realiza las elecciones más grandes del mundo

India: At least 969 million people begin voting in the world's largest elections

Gideon Falter pasando por la manifestación pro-palestinos

London: Police threaten to arrest Jewish man for walking near pro-Palestinian protest

Carro de policía frances.

France: a man threatened to blow himself up at the Iranian consulate in Paris

Montaje de Lula da Silva junto al juez Alexandre de Moraes y Elon Musk.

The Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives accuses Judge De Moraes of censoring critics in X in Brazil

Cómo Haití cayó en la miseria extrema

The United States restarts deportation flights to Haiti with 52 immigrants

La temible advertencia de Marco Rubio tras el apagón de AT&T: “Será 100 veces peor cuando China lance un ciberataque contra Estados Unidos”

The US reaction to Israel's response against Iran: "Joe Biden is irrelevant"

ÚLTIMA HORA | Explosiones simultaneas en Irán, Siria e Irak // BREAKING NEWS | Israel strikes back at Iran: missiles hit major city of Isfahan as explosions reported in Syria, Iraq

Israel responds to Iran: Several explosions near Isfahan