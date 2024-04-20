Report: Alleged Israeli retaliation against Iran damaged air defenses near nuclear power plant

The New York Times reported that, according to Western sources, the objective of the offensive carried out last Friday was to provide only a “taste” of what Israel can do in a broader confrontation. Did it also send a message to Russia?

After Israel's alleged offensive against Iran, in response to the attack carried out by the Islamic Republic last week, the Ayatollah regime downplayed the magnitude of the bombing, while theJewish State has yet to officially address the issue. The New York Times (NYT) revealed that the IDF caused damage to an S-300 battery, the Russian-made air defense system, at the air base in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

The attacked battery is reportedly responsible for protecting the Iranian uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz.

The NYT noted that Israel used at least one missile in the attack against Iran. According to sources consulted by the American newspaper, the projectile was launched from a fighter plane far from Iran or Israel's borders, which Iranian air defense systems could not detect. Everything seems to indicate that cruise missiles fired from Iranian territory were also used. It is still unknown which of the missiles hit the air base.

The NYT also revealed that, according to Western sources, the Israeli attack constituted only a “taste” of what Iran could face in the event of a broader confrontation between the two countries.

According to Ron Ben Yishai, an Israeli newspaper analyst for Ynet, if the Iranian battery was effectively neutralized, and if it Israel really was responsible for the attack, the Jewish State managed to hit two targets at once. On the one hand, it showed the Iranians that it can expose their sensitive facilities with a limited attack. On the other hand, it sent a message to the Russians to stop collaborating with Iran's nuclear program in exchange for drones that Tehran supplies to Russia for its war against Ukraine.