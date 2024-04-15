Politics

Rand Paul accuses Mike Johnson of 'siding with Democrats' on FISA warrants

The senator appeared on Maria Bartiromo's program and demanded that the speaker "show some co****" and stand up to Joe Biden's party.

Rand Paul
(AFP)
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 15, 2024
1 minute read

Kentucky Senator Rand Paul on Sunday accused Mike Johnson of "siding with the Democrats" regarding FISA warrants. The senator demanded that the speaker of the House of Representatives "show some c****" and stand up to Joe Biden's party.

It occurred during the Kentucky senator's appearance on the Fox program hosted by Maria Bartiromo. There, the Republican senator also called out the speaker when Bartiromo asked him about the budget deficit projected for 2024. There, Paul said in statements reported by Fox News Digital that the deficit will be "$1.5 and 2 trillion" and that the blame falls almost entirely on Johnson's management:

That's Mike Johnson's bill. He put it forward. He supported it with a minority of Republicans [and] with a majority of Democrats. This is not using the power of the purse. This is abdicating the power of the purse,

Finally, Rand Paul spoke about FISA (Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act) warrants and Johnson's role. Paul claimed that Mike Johnson should protect FISA and not side with Democrats to achieve what the speaker wants:

Americans shouldn't be spied on by their own government. The Fourth Amendment was put in by our Founding Fathers to protect us. FISA doesn't obey the Fourth Amendment, and so Speaker Johnson was incredibly wrong. He broke the tie. He voted with the Democrats. Here we have the leader of the Republicans in the House voting with the Democrats against a warrant requirement. We also have Speaker Johnson voting for the spending package once again with a majority of the Democrats. The speaker's got to be a speaker. He's got to be a leader of his party, not capitulator to the other party.

Topics:

Recommendation

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

After 4 years of the Biden administration, many voters who did not like Trump now view his candidacy favorably

Imagen de archivo de manifestantes en las calles de Nueva York con carteles pro-Palestina y la banderas rojas, blancas, negras y verdes.

Why the left united around hatred of Israel

Esta foto difundida por la Presidencia argentina muestra al presidente de Argentina, Javier Milei (d), y al consejero delegado de Tesla, Elon Musk (i), posando para una foto durante la visita de Milei a la fábrica de Tesla en Austin, Estados Unidos, el 12 de abril de 2024.

"Long live freedom": Javier Milei meets with Elon Musk in Texas

Manuel Rocha, exembajador de Estados Unidos acusado de ser espía cubano

Former diplomat Víctor Manuel Rocha sentenced to 15 years in prison for spying for Cuba

Fotografía Declaración de derechos de Estados Unidos de 1789.

'Democracy' Has a Peculiar Aftertaste

Hunter Biden

Judicial setback for Hunter Biden: His request to dismiss the gun possession case was rejected

Congreso

Triumph for the 'security hawks' in the House: They renewed the FISA law that allows foreign surveillance by the government

Donald Trump, durante un mitin en Wisconsin. 3 de abril de 2024.

Trump could be the Republican nominee with the highest percentage of the Black vote since Richard Nixon in 1960

Idaho prohíbe que las universidades públicas soliciten “declaraciones de diversidad” obligatorias para contratar personal o admitir estudiantes

New laws in Idaho recognize only biological sexes and prohibit schools from being required to use trans people's preferred pronouns