Radical Islam is attacking American education

Fairfax County, Virginia, harbors a significant presence of Islamic extremism, which has seeped into the local school district, yet goes largely ignored. The tenuous alliance between progressives and Islamists is on borrowed time, and will erupt in violence sooner or later.

The bizarre alliance between progressivism and Islamism is on its way to violently shattering. Things are slowly, but surely moving in that direction. Although their ways of life are completely different from one another, they share enemies and like to play the victim. Both sides use the other to advance their fight, but the differences have begun to surface and are too big to be swept under the rug.

It turns out that both the left and Islam claim that the West is a kind of 'oppressive colonialist' that must be fought. From the Islamist point of view, one can understand that they use this argument as an excuse to impose their way of life. After all, it is an ideology that many of its supporters seek to impose by force and it clashes with Western values ​​of freedom. However, it is precisely these values that are under attack that allow individuals to profess their religion, or not, to have sexual relations with whoever they please, to marry whoever they want, etc. These freedoms allow them to choose their way of life, which is why it is strange that progressives constantly protest against the West’s 'racism,’ 'homophobia' and 'intolerance.’ These true liberals are constantly questioning conservatives. Could it be that the so-called progressives who seek to impose ways of life on us are the 'potential colonizers'?

All this conflict has come to light recently in the Fairfax School District, in Virginia. Parents in the district were given the option to opt their children out of attending a school event with a Holocaust survivor, claiming that there are students who may have "different experiences," according to Daily Wire.

This situation would be completely understandable if the parents considered that their 12-year-old children were not mentally prepared to hear such a harsh and heartbreaking testimony. However, that did not seem to be the reason why the district allowed parents to opt their kids out of the activity.

Islamic extremism in Fairfax

It is important to point out that Fairfax County contains a hotbed of Islamic extremism. According to Daily Wire, there is a mosque in the county where several of the 9/11 hijackers as well as the Fort Hood bomber attend frequently. It is led by Esam Omeish, father of Abrar Omeish, who until this year was a member of the school board. Abrar voted against a proposal to have a minute of silence for the victims of 9/11 and another for the victims of the massacre perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 in Israel. She also said that the United States' victory at the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II was "unfortunate" and gave a graduation speech encouraging students to "remember their jihad" and "reject capitalism." Additionally, during a speech given at a fundraising event organized by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Omeish described her intention to integrate a pro-Palestinian agenda into class books and curriculum. She hinted that was her motivation for running for the school board, as reported by Fox News.

Regarding 9/11, Omeish recommended that public school teachers use a "culturally sensitive" curriculum guide, and opposed the use of terms such as "radical Islamic terror," "Islamic terrorists" and "jihadists."

Last year, the young woman also flaunted how " Muslim power" was controlling the decision-making process: "We need the Muslim community to show up, because when we do we are money, we are votes, and that means power." She added: "I can't tell you how many times people talk about Muslim power (...) Why? Because they saw us appear, and now "We are making decisions."

Although Abrar Omeish's way of voting and reprehensible expressions deserve to be condemned by any good American, the young woman was co-chair of Bernie Sanders‘ presidential campaign in Virginia in 2020. That is more proof of this peculiar alliance between progressivism and radical Islam.

As the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Abrar's father is not only known for having led the mosque attended by terrorists who attacked the United States. Esam Omeish, who was born and raised in Libya, was removed from the Virginia Board of Immigration when the state was governed by Democrat Tim Kaine, after a video was released showing him supporting violent jihads against Israel.

Clearly, Islam and progressivism share anti-American, anti-Israel, anti-Jewish, and anti-Western sentiments. However, the conflict between both sides is bubbling closer to the surface every day. The left doesn't seem to be as open to letting parents decide for their children when it comes to certain issues.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, which borders Fairfax, the Muslim group CAIR sued the all-Democratic school board over its refusal to allow parents to exclude their students from lessons that promoted gay and lesbian dialogues. However, instead of allowing it, the school board fought vigorously, and successfully, to deny parents' right to opt out, reported the Daily Wire.

Tolerance with the intolerant and intolerance with the tolerant

The ongoing power struggle within the educational system, driven by two ideologically authoritarian factions with fundamentally opposing essences, shows no sign of reaching a peaceful resolution. In fact, the left's tolerance of those who are intolerant is a suicidal and inexplicable attitude. Could it be that they value their resentment more than their own life?

This attitude was reflected in all its splendor before Republican governor Glenn Youngkin was elected. The Virginia State Department of Education, then chaired by Atif Qarni, released a video trying to cushion the emotional resonance of 9/11. Teachers were advised not to use the word “terrorism” but rather focus on the term “anti-Muslim racism” (whatever that means), while also making sure not to “reproduce what is understood as American exceptionalism.” This consists of a theory that claims the United States is qualitatively different from other nations due to sociological, political or economic factors.

Tolerance with the intolerant and intolerance with the tolerant continue to grow, while sanity and reflection are demonized in the educational system. America must remain America, even in schools.