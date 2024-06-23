Pro-life song 'I Was Gonna Be' reaches fifth on iTunes' most-listened-to country songs in the world

Pro-life song "I Was Gonna Be" was released this Friday, June 21 and, in just three days, it is already a success. The song, performed by 18-year-old artist Rachel Holt, reached fifth among the most-listened-to country songs on iTunes:

“I Was Gonna Be” is number 5 on the iTunes Country chart! pic.twitter.com/hu9R0aICPL — Baste Records (@basterecords) June 23, 2024

On a national level, its figures are even more notable. The song produced by Chris Wallin's record label, Baste Records, is already the third most-listened-to country song in the country, according to iTopChart.

Even more important, however, is that only three days after its release, the song "I Was Gonna Be" managed to reach first place on the list of most-played music videos on the iTunes country charts. The singer highlighted this on social media:

Hey everyone! We’re #1 on the iTunes Country Music Video charts! Shoutout to @PatriotMobile, our official song partner, for helping us get there. Score a free month of service with my code RACHEL at https://t.co/c6K9FbLe25 — Rachel Holt (@rachelholtmusic) June 22, 2024

A song that was almost never released

The song, composed by the director of Baste Records, Chris Wallin, emerged as a song for himself, a song that he had no intention of releasing, as he revealed exclusively to Breitbart: "I started writing this song for myself. I didn’t think anyone would have the courage to sing this."

But he was wrong. The composer soon met Rachel Holt, an 18-year-old girl from Indiana with traditional values ​​who immediately offered to be the voice to sing the song: "I’m singing that song. I think a lot of the songs that girls my age listen to never talk about real life. And that’s what I want to do," Wallin remembers the artist saying to him.

After this, both began to work, and soon Wallin realized that the young woman was the ideal person for "I Was Gonna Be," as he recalled during his talk with Breitbart:

She’s 18 years old and she’s 100 percent traditional values and she isn’t scared to talk and sing about it. And that’s so important these days. Everything that’s going on, to have a young woman perform this song is all the more important.