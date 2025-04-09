A new era begins: Trump's tariffs are already in force

Published by Israel Duro 9 de abril, 2025

World trade entereda new era Wednesday night. Donald Trump's tariffs went into effect, setting a new paradigm in international markets. The president's last steps before the activation, increasing to 104% the levies on China, once again stained red the trading floors around the globe, erasing Wall Street's timid rebound during Tuesday and dragging down Asian stock markets, which signed new plunges.

The new customs tariffs affectalmost 60 trading partners with additional levies of between 11% and 50%, with the exception of China, whose products now pay the aforementioned levy of 104%, in a clear example that Trump's threat towards countries that counterattack with economic barriers will be harshly penalized.

Trump exemplifies with China: counterattacks will be harshly punished

Trump's message with China, his main economic and military rival, was blunt and makes the message clear. Since returning to power in January he has taxed Chinese goods with a 20% surcharge, which on Wednesday was due to rise to 54% with the 34% announced last week. Butin the end it will be 104% due to an additional 50% in response to China's decision to impose 34% tariffs on U.S. goods despite warnings from the White House.

The communist government in Beijing, however, assured that, despiteWashington's "blackmail" it has sufficient capacity to circumvent Trump's economic punishment. A Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesman sharply criticized the move, noting that "the U.S. threatto raise tariffs against China is one mistake after another and once again exposes the blackmailing nature" of Washington.

In addition, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said China has sufficient "tools" to "offset" the economic turbulence, according to Xinhua news agency.

World stock markets return to turbulence

However, Asian stock markets resumed their negative trend on Wednesday due to the effect of the tariffs. The Japanese Nikkei 225 index closed with a drop of 3.9%, but experienced much greater losses at various times during the day, in Hong Kong the drop was 1.6% and in Taiwan 5.8%, while the Shanghai stock exchange rose 0.2%.

oil also fell in Asian trading. Since last Wednesday, when the U.S. president announced tariffs on a good part of theimports from most countriesin the world, investors lost billions of dollars.

Trump, open to a "tailored" dialogue

Nevertheless, Trump was open to dialogue. Mind you, the president spoke of "tailor-made" agreements. "We are doing very well and I call them tailor-made agreements, not à la carte, they are tailor-made, very tailor-made," he said. In this regard, Trump on Tuesday claimed to have had a "very good conversation" with South Korea's prime minister and interim president, Han Duck-soo, according to a message posted on the Truth Social platform.

"The president's instructions to all of us have been very clear: we must prioritize our allies and trading partners," top White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, commented on Fox News. The president will decide "when and if we should talk to China, but for now, we've been instructed to prioritize our allies and trading partners like Japan, Korea and others," he continued.

Finance Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that "maybe close to 70 countries" have already contacted the U.S. administration about tariffs. "This is all going in the right direction," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told U.S. Senators.

"We mustmove away from an economy based solely on the financial sector and government spending" to focus on one "based on the production of real goods and services," he stressed. In addition, Greer estimated that the country has lost five million manufacturing jobs and 90,000 factories over the past 30 years since a trilateral free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada was enacted.