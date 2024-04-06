Society

Police investigate fire at Bernie Sanders' Vermont office as a crime

Authorities published security camera footage showing the main suspect in the attack on the premises shortly after the fire.

Bernie Sanders
Bernie Sanders / Wikimedia Commons -Jake Bucci
JUAN PEñA
ROSANA RáBAGO SAINZ
April 6, 2024
Police in Burlington, Vt., are investigating a fire at Bernie Sanders' office as a crime. According to the Burlington Police Department, a suspect was arrested Sunday who is accused of vandalism that caused considerable damage to the offices belonging to Sanders' team.

The alleged offender, identified as Shant Soghomonian, 35, is accused of setting fire and causing damage to the building in Burlington, Vt., the DOJ said in a press release:

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont stated that Shant Soghomonian (also known as Michael Soghomonian), 35, previously of Northridge, California was arrested on April 7, 2024, pursuant to a federal criminal complaint charging him with using fire to damage the building at One Church Street in Burlington, Vermont – a building used in interstate commerce and as a place of activity affecting interstate commerce. An initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kevin J. Doyle has not yet been scheduled.

Surveillance camera footage used by police to arrest Soghomonian

To find the suspect, police published some images captured by surrounding surveillance cameras. In them, a white man with an orange hat and white sneakers is seen walking away from the premises.

According to police, the suspect entered the building and went up to the third floor, where the offices of Senator Bernie Sanders are located. He entered the office lobby and began to light the door with barbecue lighter.

The fire caused damage to the door and the immediate surroundings. The fire alarm system was activated, and sprinklers began to spray water. Although there is material damage, no victims or injuries have been reported. Police have not yet identified the motive for this attack against Senator Sanders' team's office.

The Capitol Police and the Senate sergeant-at-arms are also "working in coordination with local first responders," according to Sanders' Vermont state director, Kathryn Van Haste.

"We are relieved that no one on our staff and, to our understanding, no one in the building was harmed," Van Haste said in a statement reported by CNN.

