The vice president demands that Israel facilitate humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and that Hamas accept the agreement promoted by the United States to release the hostages and stop the fighting for six weeks.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad has joined Hamas in calling for turn Ramadan into a "month of terror" against Israel, and called for an escalation in attacks by its followers against Jewish targets in Gaza and the West Bank. Furthermore, the spokesperson for the Al Quds Brigades called on neighboring Arab countries and pro-Iranian terrorist groups in the region to "continue unifying" scenarios and fronts against Israel. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris, ignoring these threats, once again called for an "immediate ceasefire."

What we are seeing every day in Gaza is devastating. As we’ve said, there is a deal on the table that includes a 6-week ceasefire, which would get hostages out and aid in. Hamas needs to accept it. pic.twitter.com/mhJ2ZacPDc — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 4, 2024

Appeal to Arab countries "with armies, planes and cannons"

In statements reported by The Jerusalem Post, the terrorist group called on Arab countries "not to lag in the battle led by the heroes of the resistance in the Gaza Strip, on behalf of the Islamic nation, especially those who possess armies, planes, and cannons. Isn't it time you took up arms like the free people of Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq? Isn't it time for you to take off the garment of slavery and humiliation of America, the Great Satan, and follow the example of the honorable?"

In addition, Hamza pointed out as objectives "the occupation military checkpoints" and called for actions to "cut off the road to the settlers." The goal is for the first day of Ramadan to become an "international day of support for Gaza and mobilization in all areas." The holy month for Muslims has historically been used by terrorists to increase attacks, and the terrorists want this, in the midst of Israel's prolonged offensive against terrorists, be especially violent: "We are certain that the single body of the nation will do the impossible and will make the month of Ramadan historic days to wash away shame and threaten the existence of the Israeli enemy entity and global arrogance."

Kamala Harris apportions blame between Israel and Hamas

From the US, the Administration once again called on both parties to accept a six-week ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages. Vice President Harris, in a speech in which she apportioned blame between Israel and the terrorists. Harris lamented the suffering of "innocent Palestinian civilians" and indicated that Netanyahu's government "must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses. They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid. They must ensure humanitarian personnel, sites, and convoys are not targeted. And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water, and fuel can reach those in need."

However, the number two in the Biden Government defended Israel's right to defend itself after the brutal attack on October 7 and warned that "Hamas cannot control Gaza. Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has vowed to repeat October 7th over and over again until Israel is annihilated." Harris demanded that the terrorist group accept the agreement presented by the US Executive:

I will repeat: The threat of — Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire — (applause) — for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table. This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is more secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination. Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal.

