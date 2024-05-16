Spain: Authorities dismantle the Sinaloa cartel network, seizing the second largest drug shipment in Europe

The Spanish authorities dismantled the Sinaloa cartel network based in the country in a police operation carried out in the capital, Madrid, and in three other cities -Valencia, Alicante and Tenerife-.
During the operation, National Police agents seized about 4,000 pounds of methamphetamine (1,800 kilograms), being the largest drug seizure in Spain in its history and the second largest in Europe -Between 2019 and 2021, Dutch authorities seized 5,512 pounds of drugs (2,500 kilograms)-.
Aside from the narcotics, the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO), in charge of the operation, arrested five individuals: three of them Spanish, one Mexican and one Romanian.
Those arrested are accused of three crimes: attack on public health, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization.