Spain: Authorities dismantle the Sinaloa cartel network, seizing the second largest drug shipment in Europe

Natinal Police arrested five individuals in an operation carried out in four cities, including the country's capital, Madrid.

The Spanish authorities dismantled the Sinaloa cartel network based in the country in a police operation carried out in the capital, Madrid, and in three other cities -Valencia, Alicante and Tenerife-.

During the operation, National Police agents seized about 4,000 pounds of methamphetamine (1,800 kilograms), being the largest drug seizure in Spain in its history and the second largest in Europe -Between 2019 and 2021, Dutch authorities seized 5,512 pounds of drugs (2,500 kilograms)-.

Aside from the narcotics, the Drug and Organized Crime Unit (UDYCO), in charge of the operation, arrested five individuals: three of them Spanish, one Mexican and one Romanian.

Those arrested are accused of three crimes: attack on public health, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization.