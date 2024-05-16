World

The European Union investigates Facebook and Instagram for generating addiction in minors

The EU opened an investigation into two of Meta social media platforms to determine whether the company "complies with the Digital Services Act."

Comisión Europea. Imagen de archivo.
(Pixabay)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 16, 2024
2 minutes read

Given the serious mental health problems that social networks can cause in children, the European Union (EU) reported this Thursday that it has launched an investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., to determine whether two of its main subsidiaries, Instagram and Facebook, generate addiction in minors.

Commissioner for the Internal Market Thierry Breton announced the EU's decision. Breton posted on social media, "We are not convinced that Meta has done enough to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA) obligations - to mitigate the risks of negative effects to the physical and mental health of young Europeans on its platforms Facebook and Instagram."

The goal of DSA, a regulation that Breton says went into effect last August, is "to prevent illegal and harmful activities online and the spread of disinformation" and "ensure user safety, protect fundamental rights and create a fair and open online platform environment."

With the claim to "mitigate the risks of negative effects to the physical and mental health of young Europeans," the senior official refers to the measures promoted by Meta in January. The company updated its content control policy with more than 30 tools to guarantee the physical and mental integrity of young people who use its apps.

To be more precise, Breton listed the three points that led the EU to open its investigation: "The potential addictive and rabbit-hole effects of the platforms; the effectiveness of their age verification tools; and the level of privacy afforded to minors in the functioning of recommender systems."

The U.S. has already launched investigations against Facebook and Instagram for being addictive

The EU's decision to investigate Meta Platforms and its subsidiaries for generating addiction in minors is nothing new. In recent months, the company chaired and directed by Mark Zuckerberg received a class action lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of 33 states, which alleged that Meta spreads content and apps with addictive effects on minors.

In March 2023, Arkansas officials backed by Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders accused Meta – and TikTok – of “hooking young users.” They filed three lawsuits and relied on the Deceptive Trade Practices Act, ensuring that both used fraudulent strategies to attract minors with content that was harmful to them.

The EU tightens the reins on Meta Platforms

The fact that Facebook or Instagram are tools that generate addiction in minors is not the only reason why the EU decided to investigate the company led by Mark Zuckerberg.

At the end of March, the European Commission, one of the seven high institutions of the EU, announced it was launching an investigation into three of the five technology giants - including Meta Platforms - for allegedly violating competition rules.

Topics:

Recommendation

En esta fotografía de grupo distribuida por la agencia estatal rusa Sputnik, el presidente de Rusia, Vladímir Putin, y el presidente de China, Xi Jinping, se dan la mano durante una ceremonia de firma tras sus conversaciones en Pekín el 16 de mayo de 2024.

Xi Jinping and Putin meet to discuss a "political solution" to the war in Ukraine

2024-04-24-El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel- 34Q84CE

A new nod to the communist regime: Biden removes Cuba from the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism

Antártida/Imagen ilustrativa (

Russian research turns the Falkland Islands into "the most valuable real estate on Earth"

El secretario de Estado de Estados Unidos, Anthony Blinken, durante una reunión con el presidente ucraniano Vlodomir Zelensky en su visita a Kiev el martes, 14 de mayo de 2024.

Blinken announces $2 billion in military aid for Ukraine while in Kiev

El primer ministro eslovaco, Robert Fico, habla durante una conferencia de prensa con la canciller alemana (invisible) en la Cancillería de Berlín, el 24 de enero de 2024.

Slovakia: Attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Robert Fico

Vista del distrito Motor Pool de Noumea el 15 de mayo de 2024, en medio de protestas relacionadas con un debate sobre un proyecto de ley constitucional destinado a ampliar el electorado para las próximas elecciones del territorio francés de ultramar de Nueva Caledonia.

France: Three dead and "hundreds" injured in riots in the territory of New Caledonia

Camiones de ayuda humanitaria en Gaza.

The million-dollar business of Egyptian 'migration service' agencies in Rafah

Los tanques israelíes se adentran en Rafah y las FDI matan a decenas de terroristas de Hamás en la mayor batalla de Gaza en dos meses

Israeli tanks roll into Rafah and IDF kills dozens of Hamas terrorists in biggest Gaza battle in two months

Maduro expands his military presence on the Guyana border, possibly preparing to suspend the presidential elections