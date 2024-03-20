Society

New York: Homeowner arrested after trying to kick squatters out of her million-dollar home

The illegal occupants of the house called the Police after Adele Andaloro, their heir, changed the lock to recover her parents' home.

JUAN PEñA
March 20, 2024
Controversy sprung in New York over the dispute between Adele Andaloro and the invaders who occupied her parents' home after they died, without having a lease contract. This latest episode of the squatter crisis ended with the owner of the home valued at $1 million arrested by police after driving out the squatters.

Everything was recorded by ABC7 cameras, who went to the scene and were able to witness what happened with Adele Andaloro's parents' home in Queens. The owner wants to put the house up for sale, but with the invaders inside it is impossible for her to make any transaction.

The squatters, who occupied the house after the death of Andaloro's parents, changed the locks and claim that they carried out maintenance work on the house, for which they have invoices. However, they lack any type of contract that lists them as tenants.

New York law

Despite this, New York law prevents Andele Andaloro from swiftly recovering her home, as she cannot expel the invaders without going to court. Accompanied by ABC7 cameras, Andaloro found the door of the house open, as a woman came out. She then took the opportunity to go inside, where she met two men, who she managed to throw out of the house, and then called a locksmith, who changed the locks on the house.

For this reason, the men called the police, who arrested Andaloro for changing the lock. According to New York law, anyone who can prove that they have been staying in a home for at least 30 days with their personal belongings can be declared a tenant. The police took Adele Andaloro away in handcuffs, even though she showed her home ownership documents to the officers.

Vigilantes try to drive out the invaders

According to The New York Post, two unidentified men tried to remove the invaders from the Queens home this Tuesday. After learning about the case of Adele Andoloro thanks to the ABC7 report, the two vigilantes tried to take the law into their own hands.

The men, according to a neighbor, were looking for the invaders to "talk" to them and they drove around the neighborhood several times in a black van. "I want to see why he is here," one of the men reportedly said as he searched for the squatters.

