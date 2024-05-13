PGA Championship: Scheffler, McIlroy, Rahm threaten Koepka's crown

The Valhalla Golf Club of Louisville (Kentucky) hosts the new edition of the second major of the season. Find out all the details.

From May 16 to 19, one of the great golf events of the season will be held: the PGA Championship. The second major of the year -after the Augusta Masters, where Scottie Scheffler was proclaimed champion in the last edition- moves to Valhalla Golf Club (Louisville, Kentucky) from Oak Hill Country Club (Rochester, New York), the venue that hosted the last installment of the tournament.

This will be the fourth time that Valhalla Golf Club will host the second major of the season. The American player Mark Brooks became champion in 1996, the first time the tournament was held at this course. Four years later, Tiger Woods won his second PGA Championship. So did Rory McIlroy, who in 2014 lifted his second title at the Louisville course.

Koepka, attentive to Scheffler, Rahm and McIlroy

After the three major golf circuits - PGA Tour, LIV Golf and DP World Tour - agreed to settle their legal problems and put aside their differences, this edition of the PGA Championship will feature 16 players from the Saudi Arabian-funded circuit. One of them will be Spain's Jon Rahm, who has been approved to play the tournament despite being suspended by the PGA Tour following his departure to LIV Golf.

Rahm is undoubtedly one of the great favorites to win the PGA Championship - it would be the first one he would add to his record- and one of the great threats to the reigning champion, Brooks Koepka. The American won the last edition ahead of Scheffler and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland. He will be looking for his fourth crown and to equal Woods.

As number one in the ranking and after a great start of the season, Scheffler is being eyed as the top contender to lift the trophy and add his second major this season. Experts also warn of the high probability of victory of the Northern Irish McIlroy. Woods will participate, although he does not occupy a prominent place in the list of favorites.

Latest winners of the PGA Championship

- 2023: Brooks Koepka.

- 2022: Justin Thomas.

- 2021: Phil Mickelson.

- 2020: Collin Morikawa.

- 2019: Brooks Koepka.

- 2018: Brooks Koepka.

- 2017: Justin Thomas.

- 2016: Jimmy Walker.

- 2015: Jason Day.

- 2014: Rory McIlroy.