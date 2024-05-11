War against the police: Record number of officers shot in the first four months of 2024

Between January and April, as many as 136 police officers sustained gunshot injuries, 20 of whom died from their wounds.

The number of officers shot so far in 2024 has set a new record, prompting the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) to denounce that there is a "war on police." Between January and April, 136 officers were struck by bullets (one every 21 hours), of which 20 lost their lives as a result of their injuries. Police unions continue to pressure congressmen to approve the Protect and Serve bill, which seeks to end ambushes against police officers (26 in the first four months of the year).

More officers shot every year

According to FOP Vice President Joe Gamaldi and further data from the organization, there has been a 60% increase in the number of officers shot in recent years. The figures from 2023 and 2024 show only a 1% increase, but this still marks an escalation from the previous record set that year. Additionally, the figures confirm the upward trend in attacks against uniformed personnel.

In addition, the 136 officers shot in these four months represent an increase of 10% compared to number who were shot in 2022, one of the deadliest years for police officers, which ended with 62 uniformed officers dead from gunshot wounds. The year with the most casualties as a result of this type of attacks was 2021, with 64. Since 2022, the number of officers killed has not reached 60 again, despite the fact that the number of assaults has grown considerably. However, the 20 murdered until April 2024 represent an increase of 25% compared to the same dates last year and 5% compared to 2022.

Ambushes are triggered

Another of the great concerns of agents is the increasing number of ambushes against police officers on duty. In the first four months of 2024, 26 were recorded, in which 34 officers were injured and 6 were killed.

By state, Florida tops the list with 12 officers shot during this time, followed by North Carolina with 10 and Tennessee with 8.

The figures show only those officers who have been wounded or killed by firearms. It does not include incidents in which officers were shot at but not hit by bullets or other types of attacks or assaults with other types of weapons or blunt objects.