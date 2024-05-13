After experiencing intense storms and tornadoes, meteorology warns that Tallahassee must prepare for a new climate threat

Forecasters showed how the risk of severe weather threats is increased for Monday and Tuesday in northern Florida.

It's been 48 hours since electrical storms and up to three tornadoes devastated Florida´s capital, Tallahassee, where a strong trail of destruction was left, a woman died and more than a third of the inhabitants of León County continued without electricity this Sunday, Mother's Day.

However, despite a week of severe weather, meteorology warned that Tallahassee should prepare for a new weather threat that will affect the city between Monday and Tuesday.

Basically, meteorologists showed that it increased the risk of severe weather threat for Monday in northern Florida.

“A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the region starting Monday morning lasting through Tuesday night. There is the potential for widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible with locally higher amounts possible,” the National Weather Service in Tallahassee announced in a report posted in the afternoon on X (Twitter).

The warning flags the risk of the region being hit by multiple rounds of bad weather over the next two days.

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the region starting Monday morning lasting through Tuesday night. There is the potential for widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches are possible with locally higher amounts possible. #flwx #alwx #gawx (1/3) pic.twitter.com/8MBN4B8iAY — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 12, 2024

“Here are the official rainfall totals as of the evening of May 12, 2024: Again, widespread rainfall totals of 2" to 5" are possible for most outside of the FL Big Bend. This could lead to localized flooding. Be sure to clear storm drains of any debris,” the forecast continued.

However, meteorology also made the decision to show a projection with a much lower possibility that includes high rainfall, which it described as the worst case scenario. In such a situation, the affected area marked on the map could be hit with 6 to 8 inches of rain, double the previous projection.

“Now, here is the 'Worst Case Scenario, or 10% chance of happening' with regards to rainfall. We're not saying that this much rain will fall everywhere, just that there is the potential for a few locations to pick up this much rain. This is to show the potential for higher amounts,” meteorology announced.

Now, here is the "Worst Case Scenario, or 10% chance of happening" with regards to rainfall. We're not saying that this much rain will fall everywhere, just that there is the potential for a few locations to pick up this much rain. This is to show the potential for higher amounts pic.twitter.com/JvP7nO16dC — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) May 12, 2024

The announcement of the new climate threat comes as recovery efforts continue in Tallahassee, with the goal of returning power to those affected and clearing the strip of destruction caused by bad weather.