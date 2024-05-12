Target reduces the number of stores that will offer LGBT products during Pride Month

The chain faced a wave of criticism last year after selling a transgender swimsuit that raised controversy among its customers and was eventually pulled from stores.

Target announced Friday that it will reduce the number of stores offering LGBT products during Pride Month. In an attempt to avoid a further drop in sales, the company said it will limit the number of stores that will sell the LGBT clothing line.

Specifically, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, Target will only offer its LGBT products in half of the nearly 2,000 stores that the retail chain has in the United States, in addition to offering them online. The company said in a release issued Thursday that the stores were selected based on "consumer feedback and research" and will include only adult apparel, as well as food, beverage and household items.

The decision comes a year after the chain faced a wave of criticism after selling a transgender swimsuit that raised controversy among its customers and was eventually pulled from stores. Customers were also unhappy with the company's decision to launch an LGBT line for children which, after several days of controversy, ended up relegated to the last aisles of the nearly 2,000 stores that the chain has in the country.

Target tries to avoid a further drop in sales

However, the damage was done and the retail company began to suffer the consequences of this move: thousands of negative comments on social media, a boycott of stores and a very steep drop in revenue. Perhaps that's why the Minneapolis-based company decided to scale back its Pride line this year, although, a Target spokesperson assured the AP, that doesn't mean they're not committed supporting the LGBT community:

Target is committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month and year-round. Most importantly, we want to create a welcoming and supportive environment for our LGBTQIA+ team members, which reflects our culture of care for the over 400,000 people who work at Target.

This argument, however, fails to convince LGBT people. Kelly Robinson, president of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Human Rights Campaign, said in statements reported by NBC News that the retailer's decision is disappointing and that, in the long run, removing Pride items may be detrimental to the community:

Companies need to understand that community members and allies want businesses that express full-hearted support for the community. Target’s decision is disappointing and alienates LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the risk of not only their bottom line but also their values

More pleased with Target's decision was conservative journalist Tomi Lahren. In a post on X, the popular commentator assured that Target's decision was a "win":