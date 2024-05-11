Society

Maine resident receives two ‘misdelivered’ packages of $2 million worth of fentanyl

The Winslow Police Department is investigating the case after the resident claimed they "had not ordered anything nor was any delivery expected."

Drugs, fentanyl, pills
(Pexels)
VERóNICA SILVERI PAZOS
May 11, 2024
Less than a minute

The Winslow Police Department is investigating a case in which a Maine resident reported that he received “misdelivered” packages from California. The man claimed that was not expecting the delivery, which contained $2 million worth of fentanyl.

The two packages contained nearly 30 pounds of pills that tested positive for fentanyl. "In a news release issued Wednesday, Winslow police said the department received a complaint that a resident had been delivered an unexpected package from California on Friday; the resident had not ordered anything nor was any delivery expected":

When the package was opened, it contained multiple bags of pills. They tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. A second package containing more pills was delivered Saturday. The total weight of the pills is approximately 29.5 pounds. Police estimated the street value could be as much as $2 million.

The method or service by which the packages were delivered has not yet been revealed by officials. Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as soon as possible.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de defund police pintado en el suelo.

The never-ending crisis: There are no police officers where they are needed the most

Drugs, fentanyl, pills

Seattle announces creation of center to treat fentanyl overdoses

Imagen de archivo de una modelo joven posando contra una pared.

Generation Z’s existential crisis: No money, no future projects

Situación meteorológica en Florida

Storms continue to wreak havoc, leaving one person dead in Florida

NYPD releases new photos of attacker who strangled and raped woman between two cars in the Bronx

NYPD releases new photos of attacker who strangled and raped a woman between two cars in the Bronx

Policía desmantela el campamento antiisraelíes en Pensilvania

Police dismantle anti-Israeli vandal encampment at University of Pennsylvania

Imagen de archivo del cantante Justin Bieber con su esposa Hailey Bieber caminando juntos hacia una cafetería en Tribeca, Nueva York, NY el 24 de enero de 2023.

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first baby

Martha E. Pollack habla durante una reunión de la Junta de Regentes de la Universidad de Michigan el jueves 18 de diciembre de 2014.

The president of Cornell University resigns amid violent antisemitic protests on campus

Campamento de migrantes en Denver

'Culturally appropriate' food and unlimited showers: The demands of a group of migrants at Denver City Hall