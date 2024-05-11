Maine resident receives two ‘misdelivered’ packages of $2 million worth of fentanyl

The Winslow Police Department is investigating the case after the resident claimed they "had not ordered anything nor was any delivery expected."

The Winslow Police Department is investigating a case in which a Maine resident reported that he received “misdelivered” packages from California. The man claimed that was not expecting the delivery, which contained $2 million worth of fentanyl.

The two packages contained nearly 30 pounds of pills that tested positive for fentanyl. "In a news release issued Wednesday, Winslow police said the department received a complaint that a resident had been delivered an unexpected package from California on Friday; the resident had not ordered anything nor was any delivery expected":

When the package was opened, it contained multiple bags of pills. They tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid. A second package containing more pills was delivered Saturday. The total weight of the pills is approximately 29.5 pounds. Police estimated the street value could be as much as $2 million.

The method or service by which the packages were delivered has not yet been revealed by officials. Deputy Police Chief Randy Wing said the investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided as soon as possible.