The situation arose after New York police officials warned politicians not to appear at the funeral.

The Democratic governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, starred in a tense moment at the official funeral of Officer Jonathan Diller, who was shot dead on Monday during a traffic stop in Queens.

Hochul, a Democrat accused by critics of opposing the police and promoting New York’s lax laws, was approached by one of the mourners and, minutes later, abruptly left the funeral amid some lukewarm applause from some of the mourners present.

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Gets Round of Applause — for Leaving Slain NYPD Officer Diller's Funeral New York Gov. Kathy Hochul quickly wore out her welcome at slain NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller's funeral as her photo-op went horribly awry. NYPD make it clear that her presence was… pic.twitter.com/0y7ez3LSmS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 29, 2024

The situation arose after New York City police officials warned politicians not to appear at the wake.

The strongest statement was made by Vincent Vallelong, president of the New York Police Sergeants Benevolent Association. He wrote a letter to union members requesting that politicians who oppose the police not attend the funeral.

“I’m sure that many elected officials will attend PO Diller’s funeral, shed a few crocodile tears, and prominently seat themselves for a good photo opportunity. The sad reality is we don’t want them there,” Vallelong said.

"Their presence is more than a distraction (…)It is a stain on the legacy of a true hero who made the ultimate sacrifice, as well as the scores of dedicated and committed public servants who will carry on his mission despite their constant criticism, cynicism, negativity, and frivolous accusations."

Criticism against Democratic politicians over Diller’s case is related to the alleged perpetrator’s criminal history.

According to various reports, the man who shot Agent Diller, Guy Rivera, 34, had 21 previous arrests before shooting the officer in the stomach when he was trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle.