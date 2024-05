The rocket was launched from the Wenchang Space Launch Center.

(AFP) China launched a rocket carrying the Chang'e-6 probe this Friday, on a mission that seeks to collect samples from the far side of the moon, Chinese state media reported.

The rocket took off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in Hainan province, southern China, just before 5:30 p.m. local time, the Xinhua agency reported.