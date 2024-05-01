Society

Clashes break out at anti-Israel protest at UCLA

Physical attacks broke out. The mayor's office said that police responded quickly to emergency calls.

. El 1 de mayo de 2024 estallaron enfrentamientos en torno a manifestaciones propalestinas en la Universidad de California en Los Ángeles, según mostraron imágenes de la televisión estadounidense, mientras universidades de todo Estados Unidos luchan por contener protestas similares en decenas de campus.
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 1, 2024
Numerous clashes broke out in the early hours this Wednesday around anti-Israel protests at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). According to media reports and reporters who were on site, the students lashed out at a pro-Palestine protest.

Several witnesses reported clashes between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel sides and some reported physical attacks due to the shortage of police officers.

After reports that police were not on site, Zach Seidl, the spokesman for the Los Angeles mayor reassured the public that the Los Angeles Police Department was "immediately responding" to the university president's request for support on campus.

"The Mayor has spoken with Chancellor Block and Chief Choi. LAPD is immediately responding to Chancellor Block's request for support on campus."

 

In this context, the LAPD eventually arrived at UCLA to try to contain the violence. The pro-Israel protesters greeted them with chants of "USA!."

However, their presence did not prevent the protesters from continuing their violent actions.

 

