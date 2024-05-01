Clashes break out at anti-Israel protest at UCLA

Physical attacks broke out. The mayor's office said that police responded quickly to emergency calls.

Numerous clashes broke out in the early hours this Wednesday around anti-Israel protests at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA). According to media reports and reporters who were on site, the students lashed out at a pro-Palestine protest.

Several witnesses reported clashes between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel sides and some reported physical attacks due to the shortage of police officers.

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Los Ángeles: Estallan peleas entre bandos pro-Israel y pro-Palestina en UCLA sin ningún tipo de seguridad o presencia policial, se reportan varios heridos, incluyendo una mujer herida en la cabeza. 📹 @AnthonyCabassa_ pic.twitter.com/FH2j059cEr — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 1, 2024

#ÚLTIMAHORA | A esta hora se reportan múltiples heridos en UCLA durante los hechos de violencia entre bandos pro-Israel y pro-Palestina. No hay presencia policial en la escena. 📹 @AnthonyCabassa_ pic.twitter.com/1s0KrqvOk3 — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 1, 2024

#ÚLTIMAHORA | Durante el caos en UCLA una mujer judía denuncia haber sido atacada por varias personas, no hay seguridad ni policía presente en el lugar. 📹 @AnthonyCabassa_ pic.twitter.com/XkIBY8mbVH — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 1, 2024

After reports that police were not on site, Zach Seidl, the spokesman for the Los Angeles mayor reassured the public that the Los Angeles Police Department was "immediately responding" to the university president's request for support on campus.

"The Mayor has spoken with Chancellor Block and Chief Choi. LAPD is immediately responding to Chancellor Block's request for support on campus."

In this context, the LAPD eventually arrived at UCLA to try to contain the violence. The pro-Israel protesters greeted them with chants of "USA!."

#ÚLTIMAHORA | La policía de Los Ángeles llega a UCLA finalmente a tratar de controlar la violencia. Los manifestantes pro-Israel los reciben con cánticos de "U.S.A." 📹 @AnthonyCabassa_ pic.twitter.com/wqqC4oH4dv — VOZ (@VozMediaUSA) May 1, 2024

However, their presence did not prevent the protesters from continuing their violent actions.