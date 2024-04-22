Sports

Nelly Korda wins first LPGA major of the year, her fifth consecutive win on tour

The world No. 1 was victorious at the Chevron Championship, held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

Nelly Korda sostiene el trofeo por ganar el Campeonato Chevron en The Club at Carlton Woods el 21 de abril de 2024 en The Woodlands, Texas.
(Cordon Press)
AFP
April 22, 2024
American golfer Nelly Korda won the Chevron Championship this Sunday, the first major tournament of the season. It is her fifth consecutive win on the LPGA Tour.

The daughter of former Czech tennis player Petr Korda thus equaled the record for consecutive victories on the American circuit, which she now shares with her compatriot Nancy Lopez (1978) and Swedish great Annika Sorenstam (2004-05).

Korda, the current world No. 1, won the Chevron Championship, held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas, with a cumulative score of 275 strokes (13 under par) and a two-stroke advantage over the second-place finisher, Swedish golfer Maja Stark.

At 25 years old, the golfer from Brandenton, Fla., celebrated her second major crown and the 13th LPGA Tour victory of her career. She was also the winner of the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 2021.

