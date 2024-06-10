World

Mexico: Mario Lázaro Mendoza, alternate councilor for the municipality of Jacona, is murdered

The representative of the ruling Morena party was shot several times. His wife, who lost the baby they were expecting, and a neighbor were also injured.

Un miembro de la Guardia Nacional custodia la escena del crimen del candidato a alcalde de la oposición, Alfredo Cabrera, asesinado durante su cierre de campaña electoral en Las Lomas, Guerrero, México, el 29 de mayo de 2024. Cabrera fue asesinado a tiros en el sur de México el 29 de mayo durante un mitin de campaña, dijo el gobernador del estado de Guerrero, el último de una serie de ataques antes de las elecciones del fin de semana
(Francisco ROBLES / AFP)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
June 10, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) An elected municipal official in the Mexican state of Michoacán was killed in an attack Sunday, and his pregnant wife and another person were also injured, police sources reported.

Mario Lázaro Mendoza, elected on June 2 as an alternate councilor of the municipality of Jacona representing the ruling Morena party, was shot Sunday while he was in a recreational park in said town.

Police and National Guard officers, who received reports about the attack, went to the place where "they found the three victims with gunshot wounds," according to the police report.

The officers confirmed the death of Lázaro Mendoza, while his pregnant wife had injuries to her abdomen that left her hospitalized. The death of the child, who has been carried for eight months, was later confirmed, the police reported.

The other injured person, a resident of the municipality, was also hospitalized.

Until Monday, neither the Prosecutor's Office nor the state government of Michoacán, also led by Morena, had issued any comment on the crime of Lázaro Mendoza.

Last week, Yolanda Sánchez Figueroa, mayor of the Michoacan municipality of Cotija for the conservative National Action Party (PAN), was also shot dead by unknown assailants.

Michoacán, a state recognized for its tourist destinations and a thriving agro-export industry, is also one of the most violent in the country, due to the activity of criminal groups dedicated to extortion and drug trafficking.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen de archivo publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 que muestra la continuación del combate de las FDI contra Hamás en la Franja de Gaza. Armas estadounidenses junto con el tuit de las IDF denunciando la relación de

Israel asks Al Jazeera for explanations for a terrorist that was killed and who is listed as a worker on its website

Estados Unidos le propone a Israel reconocer un Estado palestino a cambio de un acuerdo con Arabia Saudita

A report reveals that Biden is 'close' to a deal with Saudi Arabia amid efforts to foster ties with Israel

El ministro del gabinete de guerra israelí, Benny Gantz, anuncia su renuncia durante un discurso televisado

Hard setback for Netanyahu: Minister Benny Gantz resigns from the Israeli emergency government

Meloni- Le Pen- Orban

An important advance for conservatism and a retreat for social democracy: The European Parliament election results

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron calls for early elections in France after crushing defeat in European Parliament elections

Imagen de archivo de una marcha pro Israel en Nueva York.

Israel Is Helping Palestinians More Than Those Who Condemn Israel

Mexico, on the verge of authoritarianism like never before after the triumph of Claudia Sheinbaum

El Alto Representante de la Unión Europea para Asuntos Exteriores y Política de Seguridad, Josep Borrell, llega para asistir a una reunión del Consejo de Asuntos Exteriores

Borrell does not praise Israel for the heroic rescue of four hostages, but speaks of “another massacre of Gazans”

Policía de Ecuador irrumpe con fuerza en la embajada de México en Quito y detiene al exvicepresidente prófugo Jorge Glas

The Ecuadorian justice system calls raid on Mexican embassy to capture former vice-president Jorge Glas "legal, legitimate and non-arbitrary"