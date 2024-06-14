An astonishing coincidence has caught the attention of the media and social media this week in Massachusetts. At a school in Needham Township in Norfolk County, 23 sets of twins graduated in the same year.

In total, these 46 young people are practically 10% of the entire graduating class. It's "quite unusual," said Samantha Bibbo, the school's principal, speaking to the AP. "We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most. Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade so this was extraordinarily high."

Remember the twenty-three pairs of twins graduated Wednesday from middle school in Needham, Massachusetts. The 46 twins represented approximately 10% of the 438 students who just completed the 8th grade at Pollard Middle School. Eerie, they'll look the same. pic.twitter.com/4tMM3U5P7d — AnonHeel (@AnonHeel) June 12, 2024

Bibbo is right. According to Census data, only 31.2 twins are born out of every 1,000 births, which is 3.12% of the total.