It is believed that the attack - which took place at a child custody deposition hearing - may be the result of a family conflict. The victims are Ashley Prince (former daughter-in-law of the shooter) and Dennis Prince (former partner of the shooter and Ashley's current husband).

A shooting at a law office in Summerlin (Las Vegas, Nevada) left three people dead, including the shooter, according to the city's Metropolitan Police Department.

A man discharged a firearm inside the law office while a child custody plea hearing was underway at Prince Law Group.

At a press conference, Sheriff Kevin McMahill reported that the shooter, attorney Joe Houston (about 70 years old), is believed to have taken his own life after carrying out the massacre. The two victims are Ashley Prince (Houston's former daughter-in-law) and Dennis Prince (Ashley's current husband).

Sheriff McMahill indicated that although they have a "theory" regarding the motives for the shooting, they are still investigating the possible causes:

We have a theory, but we can't reveal more information at this time. All we know at this time is that a man and a woman have died.

A possible family conflict

In the audience, three people were representing the mother Ashley Prince and another three for Joe Houston's son. A court reporter was also present at the scene. According to previous information, a few minutes after the statement, Houston stood up and began shooting at the victims.

Officials ordered a search of Houston's residence and also searched his vehicle after the attack.

According to the Prince Law Group website, Dennis (one of the victims) was the founding member of the firm and the lead trial attorney in all major cases.