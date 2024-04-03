World

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping talk about Taiwan, AI and fentanyl

This is the first known conversation between the two since November.

Joe Biden Xi Jinping
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
April 3, 2024
The White House reported that Joe Biden spoke with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about cooperation issues. This is the first known conversation between the two since November and occurs in an attempt, according to some media reports, to normalize relations between both countries.

According to the statement released by the White House, the conversation included topics such as the stability of Taiwan, artificial intelligence and the fight against narcotics such as fentanyl. "The two leaders held a candid and constructive discussion on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including areas of cooperation and areas of difference," the White House said in a statement.

They reviewed and encouraged progress on key issues discussed at the Woodside Summit, including counternarcotics cooperation, ongoing military-to-military communication, talks to address A.I.-related risks, and continuing efforts on climate change and people-to-people exchanges.

In that sense, the White House explained that "President Biden emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and the rule of law and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea." He also criticized cooperation between China and Russia.

"He raised concerns over the PRC’s support for Russia’s defense industrial base and its impact on European and transatlantic security, and he emphasized the United States’ enduring commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. President Biden also raised continued concerns about the PRC’s unfair trade policies and non-market economic practices, which harm American workers and families."

The President emphasized that the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced U.S. technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment. The two leaders welcomed ongoing efforts to maintain open channels of communication and responsibly manage the relationship through high-level diplomacy and working-level consultations in the weeks and months ahead, including during upcoming visits by Secretary Yellen and Secretary Blinken.

