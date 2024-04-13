Israeli authorities say Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd who disappeared on Friday, was 'murdered in a terrorist attack'

Local media reported violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank after the boy's body was found Saturday.

This Saturday, Israeli authorities found the body of a young Israeli boy who had disappeared the day before while herding sheep in the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assured that Binyamin Achimair, 14, was "murdered in a terrorist attack" and reported that they are searching for those responsible.

The body of 14-year-old Binyamin Achimair was located in the area of Malachei HaShalom a short while ago.

Local media reported violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the area after Achimair's remains were found.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on citizens to cease hostilities and allow security forces to fulfill their mission of hunting down those behind the young man's death: "Revenge attacks will make it harder for our forces in their mission. Do not take the law into your own hands."

כואב את מותו של הנער בנימין אחימאיר, שנרצח בדם קר בידי מחבל שפל. מערכת הביטחון תגיע אל הרוצח ותמצה איתו את הדין, כפי שעשינו עם כל מחבל ורוצח. אני פונה לציבור, תנו לכוחות הביטחון לפעול במהירות במצוד אחר המחבלים - פעולות נקם יקשו על לוחמינו במשימתם - אסור לקחת את החוק לידיים. — יואב גלנט - Yoav Gallant (@yoavgallant) April 13, 2024

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Achimair's death as a "heinous murder" and assured that the culprits would be caught, in a statement reported by The Jewish News Syndicate. Like Gallant, he asked civilians not to hinder the work of security forces.

Early indications are that the crime occurred late in the morning or early afternoon on Friday, according to The Times of Israel. According to the aforementioned report, preliminary evidence points to a group of Palestinian terrorists.