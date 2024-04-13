World

Israeli authorities say Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd who disappeared on Friday, was 'murdered in a terrorist attack'

Local media reported violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank after the boy's body was found Saturday.

VOZMEDIA STAFF
April 13, 2024
This Saturday, Israeli authorities found the body of a young Israeli boy who had disappeared the day before while herding sheep in the West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assured that Binyamin Achimair, 14, was "murdered in a terrorist attack" and reported that they are searching for those responsible.

Local media reported violent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in the area after Achimair's remains were found.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on citizens to cease hostilities and allow security forces to fulfill their mission of hunting down those behind the young man's death: "Revenge attacks will make it harder for our forces in their mission. Do not take the law into your own hands."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Achimair's death as a "heinous murder" and assured that the culprits would be caught, in a statement reported by The Jewish News Syndicate. Like Gallant, he asked civilians not to hinder the work of security forces.

Early indications are that the crime occurred late in the morning or early afternoon on Friday, according to The Times of Israel. According to the aforementioned report, preliminary evidence points to a group of Palestinian terrorists.

