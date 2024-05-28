Although Tehran has not fulfilled its nuclear commitments and is on the verge of obtaining a nuclear weapon, it is wrong for the U.S. to sanction Iran.

The United States is pressuring its allies in Europe to dissuade them from reprimanding Iran for advancing its plans to become a nuclear weapons state, according to a Wall Street Journal exclusive.

According to the newspaper, Washington is lobbying to prevent Britain and France from supporting a no-confidence vote against Iran at the next meeting of United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency members. (IAEA), which will be held early next month.

In addition, the United States is also pressuring other countries to prevent them from seeking the IAEA to approve a motion of no confidence against the Tehran regime.

Just this Monday, May 27, the IAEA revealed in a report that Iran "increased reserves of enriched uranium to a percentage dangerously close to that used for the manufacture of nuclear weapons."

According to The Associated Press, which had access to the confidential report, between February and May 11, "Iran's reserves of 60% enriched uranium increased by 20.6 kilograms, reaching a total of 142.1 kilograms."

"U.S. officials say that material could be converted into weapons-grade enriched uranium in a matter of days. It would then be enough to power three nuclear weapons," reads the Wall Street Journal.

According to the newspaper, European allies are frustrated with the White House because, although the Biden administration maintains that it hopes for a diplomatic solution to the nuclear problem with Iran, there is no clear strategy either in that regard or to move forward with a pressure tactic.

"European diplomats have stated that the Biden administration does not appear willing to make a serious diplomatic effort with Iran or take punitive measures against Tehran's nuclear transgressions," says the WSJ.

For years, the Tehran regime has mocked the IAEA, which is the U.N. nuclear control body and the one in charge of supervising nuclear development in Iran to prevent it from being channeled into war weapons. After the United States, under Trump, left the nuclear agreement and, Biden's talks failed in their attempt to resume it, in 2022. Since then, Iran has focused on developing the resource, presumably with civilian intentions.

However, Iranian officials have said that Tehran has the purpose and capability to begin the process of building a nuclear weapon. For a state like Israel, which would be the main affected if the ayatollah regime developed its nuclear weapon, Iran has no other purpose than military.

"Iran has reduced IAEA oversight of its nuclear program and for years has stalled an agency investigation into undeclared nuclear material recently found in Iran," says the WSJ.

"Tehran has repeatedly escalated its nuclear program or taken new steps to limit inspectors' access in recent years, when it has come under Western pressure over its nuclear program at verbal IAEA meetings. Last year, after facing verbal criticism at the Board [of IAEA], banned several experienced European inspectors from entering the country," he added.

However, despite sufficient arguments and evidence for a vote of no confidence in the IAEA, the United States is lobbying to prevent it. According to the newspaper, the reason behind Washington's efforts is that it fears that, given more pressure, the Iranian regime will limit supervision and auditing much more.

Another argument is that even if the IAEA Board approves a vote of no confidence against Tehran, it would fail in the United Nations Security Council due to the veto of Russia or China.

According to the Europeans, if the IAEA does not act against Iran's obvious faults, the strength of the organization and its ability to influence the advance of regimes like Tehran's would be tremendously weakened.

On the other hand, if countries like the United Kingdom and France insist on moving forward with the motion of no confidence in the IAEA but do not enjoy the support of the United States, this would mean a huge diplomatic triumph for Iran, which "would suggest that Western pressure is waning."

Biden's erroneous policy toward Tehran

Joseph Humire, a Middle East expert and director of the Center for a Secure and Free Society, said, "Biden has had a policy with Iran similar to his policy with Venezuela."

"It is a policy of appeasement. Look for ways to achieve concessions in favor of a type of peaceful normalization. The problem is that neither with Iran nor with Venezuela has that worked. We see how Iran has been more aggressive than ever. They are literally after Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis," Humire said.

According to Joseph Humire, the Democratic White House has drawn up an erroneous policy towards the Tehran regime because it is based on the false premise "that Iran can become a moderate country with which we can negotiate."

Regarding when Humire believes that Iran could have nuclear weapons, the expert assured Voz Media that, although "it can have it at any time," it is not the ultimate goal of the regime since their purpose "is not only to have a nuclear weapon or atomic capability, but for the world to accept that they are a State with a nuclear weapon."

"They want the world to think they have the right to have the gun," he said.

However, Biden's foreign policy has its days numbered if he does not achieve his presidential re-election in November this year - as several polls could suggest. In that case, the new foreign policy would be designed by former President Donald Trump, who has already amply demonstrated his plans for the theocracy.

"Trump's policy was to pressure until we negotiate. At one point, Trump said that Iran has never won a war, but it has never lost a negotiation either. It is very accurate. And that is the terrain in which he intended to win. Their purpose is to weaken them with a policy of maximum pressure, to be able to negotiate hard," Humire said.

And, given the plausible scenario of Trump's return to the White House, "Iran is calculating to make the most of it while Biden is still in the White House."