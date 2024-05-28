World

Peru: Attorney general's office files complaint against President Boluarte for bribery in Rolexgate case

According to the Peruvian Constitution, the president can only be brought to trial at the end of her term, in July 2026.

Dina Boluarte
(Cordon Press)
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 28, 2024
1 minute read

(AFP / VOZ MEDIA) Peruvian Attorney General Juan Carlos Villena filed a complaint Monday before Congress against President Dina Boluarte for the alleged crime of bribery of a public official in connection to the well-known luxury watch scandal called Rolexgate.

"The attorney general's office, through the Area of ​​Illicit Enrichment and Constitutional Complaints, filed a constitutional complaint against Dina Boluarte, as the alleged perpetrator of the crime of improper passive bribery, to the detriment of the state," the Public Ministry said in a statement on social media.

The complaint is one step before a political pretrial, which must subsequently be evaluated by the judiciary when Boluarte's term ends.

For the attorney general's office, the complaint refers to "three Rolex watches that the president would have received as a donation from the regional governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima, [along with] a pair of gold hoop earrings with diamonds and a Bangle bracelet with 94 diamonds."

The president has been investigated as part of Rolexgate since March for improper passive bribery, a crime that involves receiving improper benefits from officials.

She is also being investigated for taking improper benefits and failure to record assets in documents.

In the Congress of Peru, the complaint must be evaluated by a subcommittee on constitutional accusations before being debated by the plenary in a procedure without a specific deadline.

Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén claimed that there is clear fiscal persecution against the president, which affects the daily work she does for the benefit of the country.

"This is nothing more than an example of the systematic persecution in fiscal matters that is carried out on the president in an improper, unconstitutional and illegal manner," Adrianzén told television channel N.

Boluarte, who will turn 62 this Friday, can only be brought to trial at the end of her term, in July 2026, as established by the Peruvian Constitution.

With this case, there have been six presidents implicated in corruption cases in the last quarter century. In just eight years, Peru has had six different leaders.

Topics:

Recommendation

Elecciones en Sudáfrica

Elections in South Africa: ANC's rule is at risk

Esta foto tomada y difundida por la Oficina Presidencial de Taiwán el 27 de mayo de 2024 muestra al presidente de Taiwán, Lai Ching-te (d), poniéndose un sombrero recibido del representante estadounidense Michael McCaul (i) durante una reunión en la Oficina Presidencial en Taipei. El 27 de mayo, un alto legislador estadounidense reafirmó el apoyo de Washington a Taiwán frente a la "agresión" china, en la primera visita del Congreso a la isla autogobernada desde que juró un nuevo presidente.

Michael McCaul leads a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan after recent threats from China

Cristianos rezando.

'Groom These Women': The Persecution of Christians, April 2024

El primer ministro británico, Rishi Sunak, pronuncia un discurso para anunciar el 4 de julio como fecha de las próximas elecciones generales del Reino Unido, en el número 10 de Downing Street, en el centro de Londres, el 22 de mayo de 2024. El Reino Unido acudirá a las urnas el 4 de julio de 2024, en unas elecciones generales largamente esperadas y convocadas por el primer ministro Rishi Sunak el miércoles. La votación, la tercera desde el referéndum sobre el Brexit en 2016 y la primera en julio desde 1945, se produce en un momento en que Sunak trata de aprovechar la mejora de los datos económicos para atraer a los votantes afectados por las subidas del coste de la vida.

United Kingdom: Rishi Sunak promises to bring back compulsory military service for 18-year-olds if reelected

More than 2,000 people buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

Qatar Airways

Strong turbulence on a Qatar Airways flight left 12 people injured

Israel ataca a un complejo de Hamás en Rafah y da de baja a dos comandantes del grupo terrorista

Israel attacks Hamas compound in Rafah, killing two Hamas commanders

Composición propia a partir de una captura de pantalla de un video de The Free Press que muestra a Zoraya ter Beek

European media confirms the death by euthanasia of Zoraya ter Beek, young Dutch woman who reignited the debate on assisted suicide

Terroristas de Hamás tomando el control de una unidad militar israelí

Hamas fires rockets into Israel just feet away from Israeli troops in Rafah