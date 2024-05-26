Society World

European media confirms the death by euthanasia of Zoraya ter Beek, young Dutch woman who reignited the debate on assisted suicide

Ter Beek suffered from mental health problems that, she said, made it impossible for her to continue living.

Composición propia a partir de una captura de pantalla de un video de The Free Press que muestra a Zoraya ter Beek
(YouTube The Free Press)
AFP
May 26, 2024
Less than a minute

Young Dutch woman Zoraya ter Beek died this week after undergoing euthanasia, according to various European media reports.

Ter Beek had requested euthanasia from state authorities, alleging that she was suffering from mental health problems, including depression and autism. She was, she said, "tired of living."

She died Wednesday at 1 p.m., according to a local newspaper report. For three years, she had been advocating for the right to die with state assistance.

Her case reignited the debate around the morality and legality of euthanasia.

Topics:

Recommendation

Funcionarios limpian los restos carbonizados en el lugar del incendio ocurrido en las instalaciones de un parque de atracciones en Rajkot, en el estado indio de Gujarat, el 26 de mayo de 2024.

India: A fire at an amusement park in India leaves at least 27 dead, including four children

Terroristas del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) descansan cerca del río Baudo en la provincia de Choco, Colombia, el 26 de octubre de 2023.

Colombian government and ELN resume peace talks in Caracas

Imagen exterior del cine AMC de Braintree donde ha ocurrido el presunto apuñalamiento.

Four girls injured in stabbing attack at an AMC theater in Braintree, Mass.

refugios improvisados en un campamento para palestinos desplazados en Rafah, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza, el 25 de mayo de 2024, en medio del actual conflicto entre Israel y los terroristas de Hamás.

Gaza: Trucks with humanitarian aid begin to arrive from Egypt through Kerem Shalom border crossing

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj arrested in Amsterdam for alleged "possession of soft drugs"

Central nuclear de Bushehr (Irán).

Biden administration opposes condemning Iran's serious nuclear violations

Captura de pantalla de un video de CBS Pittsburgh que muestra al estadounidense Bryan Hagerich reencontrándose con su familia tras volver de las Islas Turcas y Caicos.

Video: Bryan Hagerich, one of the Americans detained in Turks and Caicos, is reunited with his family

El ex presidente colombiano (2002-2010) Álvaro Uribe habla durante una conferencia de prensa-

Colombian prosecutors accuse former President Álvaro Uribe of fraud and bribery

Cumbre financiera del G7. 24 de mayo de 2024.

G7 finance ministers plan to increase sanctions against Russia and provide more aid to Ukraine