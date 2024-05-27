More than 2,000 people buried in landslide in Papua New Guinea

Authorities currently estimate 670 deaths caused by the natural disaster, and the toll is expected to increase as rescue efforts progress.

Papua New Guinea and international authorities estimate the number of people buried in a landslide that occurred on the island last Friday to be more than 2,000. The government of the oceanic island country communicated this figure to the United Nations this Monday.

According to the authorities, the natural disaster devastated a village in the province of Enga. A landslide caused a hillside to collapse and fell on a populated area. The people who were in the area were "buried alive," according to local authorities cited by AFP.

Update: The UN estimates that at least 670 people have died in Papua New Guinea's massive landslide. Aid workers and villagers are searching for survivors amid dangerous conditions. pic.twitter.com/CemQZ5AnPk — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) May 26, 2024

The main road leading to the area was also "completely blocked." According to local authorities, dirt and rocks continue to move in the area. Nearly 250 homes in a perimeter around the epicenter of the disaster were evacuated.

On Sunday, the United Nations, which has an office in the capital of Papua New Guinea, Port Moresby, estimated the deaths at at least 670 people. This is a temporary figure. Several rescue teams have been sent to the scene, working around the clock to search for the survivors of the tragedy.

Here is a satellite image, captured today by @planet , showing the site of the #landslide in Papua New Guinea that is believed to have killed 670 people. The location of the crown of the landslide is [-5.3825, 143.3651]. It is 200 m wide and 500 m long. It moved towards the north. pic.twitter.com/lVuStOqBEf — Dave Petley (@davepetley) May 26, 2024

"The situation remains unstable as the landslide continues to advance slowly, endangering both rescuers and possible survivors," said a spokesman for the Papuan national disaster center.