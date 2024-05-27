World

Israel attacks Hamas compound in Rafah, killing two Hamas commanders

Health authorities in Gaza report dozens of civilian deaths. The IDF says it is investigating collateral damage from the attack.

Israel ataca a un complejo de Hamás en Rafah y da de baja a dos comandantes del grupo terrorista
Imagen de un ataque aéreo en Rafah. (AFP)
EMMANUEL ALEJANDRO RONDóN
May 27, 2024
1 minute read

After suffering a round of rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip, Israel announced that this Sunday, it attacked a Hamas compound in the city of Rafah, eliminating two commanders of the terrorist group.

“The attack was carried out against terrorists who are a target for attack, in accordance with international law, using precision munitions, and based on intelligence indicating the use of the area by Hamas terrorists,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to The Times of Israel, the Hamas commanders eliminated were members of the West Bank headquarters, a unit responsible for terrorist attacks in that territory.

One was Yassin Rabia, head of the West Bank headquarters, and the other was Khaled Najjar, a senior official in the same unit. Both were killed in the attack that hit the Hamas compound in the Tel Sultan area, northwest of Rafah, according to the IDF.

The IDF reported that Rabia managed all military devices at the West Bank headquarters, was involved in the transfer of funds for terrorist purposes, and directed attacks by Hamas operatives in the territory.

Authorities also said Rabia single-handedly carried out several deadly attacks in 2001 and 2002 that killed Israeli soldiers.

The IDF also reported that Najjar was involved in directing shootings and other terrorist activities in the West Bank.

They also reported that he carried out attacks between 2001 and 2003, killing Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israel also reported that the attack carried out was based on “precise intelligence,” sparked a fire that spread to a nearby Palestinian displaced persons camp and caused civilian casualties.

Palestinian health authorities, which serve as Hamas's propaganda arm, said the attack killed about 35 people.

Israel says it is continuing to investigate collateral damage from the attack and the extent of the fire.

Following the Israeli retaliation, the White House stated that it was aware of the attack in Rafah and that the United States was gathering more information.

“We’re aware of the reports about the incident in Rafah and are gathering more information,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told The Times of Israel.

Topics:

Recommendation

Funcionarios limpian los restos carbonizados en el lugar del incendio ocurrido en las instalaciones de un parque de atracciones en Rajkot, en el estado indio de Gujarat, el 26 de mayo de 2024.

India: A fire at an amusement park leaves at least 27 dead, including four children

Terroristas del Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN) descansan cerca del río Baudo en la provincia de Choco, Colombia, el 26 de octubre de 2023.

Colombian government and ELN resume peace talks in Caracas

refugios improvisados en un campamento para palestinos desplazados en Rafah, en el sur de la Franja de Gaza, el 25 de mayo de 2024, en medio del actual conflicto entre Israel y los terroristas de Hamás.

Gaza: Trucks with humanitarian aid begin to arrive from Egypt through Kerem Shalom border crossing

Central nuclear de Bushehr (Irán).

Biden administration opposes condemning Iran's serious nuclear violations

El ex presidente colombiano (2002-2010) Álvaro Uribe habla durante una conferencia de prensa-

Colombian prosecutors accuse former President Álvaro Uribe of fraud and bribery

Cumbre financiera del G7. 24 de mayo de 2024.

G7 finance ministers plan to increase sanctions against Russia and provide more aid to Ukraine

El presidente de España, Pedro Sánchez, y el canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz.

The secret reason Hamas's friends - Ireland, Norway, Spain (and Germany) - are helping the Palestinians

Los misioneros estadounidenses Davy y Natalie Lloyd que fueron asesinados en Haití el 23 de mayo de 2024

The daughter and son-in-law of a Republican representative from Missouri were murdered by gangs in Haiti where they had been serving as missionaries since 2022

Netanyahu se desmarca del apaciguamiento de los aliados y asegura que Israel tomará sus propias decisiones contra Irán

Don’t downplay the impact of the ICC indictment of Netanyahu