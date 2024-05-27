Israel attacks Hamas compound in Rafah, killing two Hamas commanders

Health authorities in Gaza report dozens of civilian deaths. The IDF says it is investigating collateral damage from the attack.

After suffering a round of rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip, Israel announced that this Sunday, it attacked a Hamas compound in the city of Rafah, eliminating two commanders of the terrorist group.

“The attack was carried out against terrorists who are a target for attack, in accordance with international law, using precision munitions, and based on intelligence indicating the use of the area by Hamas terrorists,” the IDF said in a statement.

According to The Times of Israel, the Hamas commanders eliminated were members of the West Bank headquarters, a unit responsible for terrorist attacks in that territory.

One was Yassin Rabia, head of the West Bank headquarters, and the other was Khaled Najjar, a senior official in the same unit. Both were killed in the attack that hit the Hamas compound in the Tel Sultan area, northwest of Rafah, according to the IDF.

The IDF reported that Rabia managed all military devices at the West Bank headquarters, was involved in the transfer of funds for terrorist purposes, and directed attacks by Hamas operatives in the territory.

Authorities also said Rabia single-handedly carried out several deadly attacks in 2001 and 2002 that killed Israeli soldiers.

The IDF also reported that Najjar was involved in directing shootings and other terrorist activities in the West Bank.

They also reported that he carried out attacks between 2001 and 2003, killing Israeli civilians and soldiers.

Israel also reported that the attack carried out was based on “precise intelligence,” sparked a fire that spread to a nearby Palestinian displaced persons camp and caused civilian casualties.

Palestinian health authorities, which serve as Hamas's propaganda arm, said the attack killed about 35 people.

Israel says it is continuing to investigate collateral damage from the attack and the extent of the fire.

תיעודים רבים (חלקם קשים, פה חסכתי) מעזה בשעה האחרונה על שריפה שפרצה ב אזור אוהלי עקורים ברפיח, לפי כלי התקשורת שם כתוצאה מתקיפת צה"ל. דווח על עשרות נפגעים, בהם כ-30 הרוגים. הכול לפי מקורות עזתיים כרגע. pic.twitter.com/23D3ekNJu7 — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) May 26, 2024

Following the Israeli retaliation, the White House stated that it was aware of the attack in Rafah and that the United States was gathering more information.

“We’re aware of the reports about the incident in Rafah and are gathering more information,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told The Times of Israel.