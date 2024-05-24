Israel recovers bodies of three hostages in Jabaliya

Israel recovered the bodies of three hostages following a joint Defense Forces and ISA operation in Jabaliya. According to Israeli authorities, Hanan Yablonka, Israeli-Brazilian Michel Nisembaum and French-Mexican Oriol Hernández were murdered on October 7 and their bodies transferred to Gaza.

Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez were murdered during the October 7 Massacre and were abducted to Gaza by Hamas terrorists. Their bodies were rescued overnight during a joint IDF and ISA operation in Jabaliya, and brought back to Israel. We will continue… pic.twitter.com/3oFnZEgf8C — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 24, 2024

The IDF indicated that Yablonka and Hernández were at the Nova Festival, where they were killed and captured. Nisenbaum, for his part, a resident of Sderot, was heading to the Gaza Division base, near Re'im, to pick up his granddaughter, who was with his son-in-law, a non-commissioned officer.

Netanyahu: "National and moral duty"

After hearing the news, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed his condolences to the families in a statement on his X account. The president also reiterated that he has "the national and moral duty to do everything within his power." our reach to return our kidnapped people . "

Together with the citizens of Israel, my wife Sara and I bow our heads in deep sorrow and embrace the grieving families in these difficult times. We have a national and moral duty to do everything in our power to return our hostages - lives and spaces - and that is what we are doing. I praise the IDF forces and the security forces who acted with great bravery in the heart of enemy territory, to return them to their families and to the grave of Israel.

יחד עם אזרחי ישראל, רעייתי שרה ואני מרכינים ראש ביגון עמוק, ומחבקים את המשפחות האבלות בשעתן הקשה. יש לנו חובה לאומית ומוסרית לעשות כל שביכולתנו כדי להשיב את חטופינו - החיים והחללים - וכך אנו עושים. אני משבח את כוחות צה"ל וכוחות הביטחון שפעלו באומץ רב בלב שטח האויב, כדי להשיבם… — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) May 24, 2024

France, "more committed than ever" to the hostages

Emmanuel Macron also expressed his "sadness" on this network. After mentioning the relatives and friends of the murdered man, the French president reiterated that he remains more committed than ever to the release of all the hostages .

With immense sadness I learned of the death of our compatriot Orión Hernández-Radoux, a Hamas hostage since October 7. I think of his family and those close to him. We are at your side. France remains more committed than ever to the release of all hostages.