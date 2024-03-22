ISIS claims responsibility for the terrorist attack that left at least 40 dead in Moscow

The group confirmed this through a statement released on Telegram, in which they confirmed that the attackers had "withdrawn safely to their bases."

Moscow witnessed an attack that left at least 40 dead and 100 injured on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Crocus City Hall, minutes before the start of a concert by the band Picnic. Hours later, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The band Picnic was preparing to go on stage when a group of people wearing camouflage uniforms entered the venue and opened fire randomly. Not content with that, they threw what appeared to be a grenade or firebomb.

The attack left at least 40 dead and 100 wounded.

