ISIS claims responsibility for the terrorist attack that left at least 40 dead in Moscow

The group confirmed this through a statement released on Telegram, in which they confirmed that the attackers had "withdrawn safely to their bases."

Tiroteo Moscú
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
March 22, 2024
Moscow witnessed an attack that left at least 40 dead and 100 injured on Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at Crocus City Hall, minutes before the start of a concert by the band Picnic. Hours later, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to the group in a statement released via Telegram, members of the Islamic State "attacked a large meeting... on the outskirts of Moscow, the Russian capital." The letter also noted that the attackers had "withdrawn safely to their bases."

The band Picnic was preparing to go on stage when a group of people wearing camouflage uniforms entered the venue and opened fire randomly. Not content with that, they threw what appeared to be a grenade or firebomb.

The attack left at least 40 dead and 100 wounded.

This is a developing news story...

