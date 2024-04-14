World

Iran declares there will be no more attacks unless Israel "makes another mistake" and urges UN and US not to intervene

The head of the Armed Forces of the Ayatollahs' regime declares the retaliatory operation complete after "fulfilling its objectives" but warns of the potential for a significantly stronger offensive, which could be "tens of times" more powerful.

Un misil lanzado por Irán es interceptado por las defensas antiaéreas de Israel.
(
ISRAEL DURO
April 14, 2024
2 minutes read

Iran claimed that launching more than 300 missiles and drones against Israel was a "legitimate" response to the attack in Damascus (Syria) that killed several members of the Revolutionary Guard of the Ayatollah regime. Netanyahu's administration has never claimed responsibility for the attack. Iranian authorities demanded that the U.N. and the U.S. not intervene in the conflict between both countries. Furthermore, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri posted on the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran's X account stating that the retaliation operation has been completed. He warned that another Israeli "mistake" would provoke a much more forceful response from their country.

The head of the Iranian armed forces considers the retaliation operation completed

In statements to state television collected by the semi-official agency Tasnim News, Bagheri claimed that Operation True Promise had been completed since the set objectives had been fulfilled. This statement contrasts with the reports from Israel and the U.S. about what happened, which claim that 99% of drones and missiles launched against Israel were intercepted. In fact, several reports indicate that the majority did not even fly over Israel thanks to the work of the Israeli Air Force and the help from Western countries.

A considerable number of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles have been used in this operation with well-thought-out tactics and proper planning, as neither the Iron Dome nor the Zionist regime’s missile defense shield could take any significant action against this operation. The operation’s purposes have been fulfilled. Their (Israeli) population and economic centers were not hit, so that the criminal and aggressive Zionist army would realize that their action won’t remain unanswered. We are definitely prepared to defend our soil and interests.

The head of the Iranian armed forces stressed that the country has the capacity to launch attacks with drones and missiles "tens of times" bigger than the one on Saturday. He warned that in the event of an Israeli counterattack, the response would be much more devastating.

Iran based its attack on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter

The Iranian representatives acted based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which pertains to the legitimate defense of a country in the event of being attacked. They justified their attack, which involved more than 300 drones and missiles against Israeli territory, as a "response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," so "the matter can be deemed concluded."

The attack on the consulate in Syria, "is as if it has attacked Iranian soil"

Khameini stressed that the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria "is as if it has attacked Iranian soil." He described the Israeli government's attack as "a wrong move."

Topics:

Recommendation

Balance del ataque iraní: Israel confirma que interceptó más de 200 drones, misiles balísticos y de crucero que sólo causaron daños menores a una base militar

The toll of the Iranian attack: Israel confirms that it intercepted more than 200 drones, ballistic and cruise missiles that only caused minor damage to a military base

Contundente reacción en Estados Unidos contra el ataque iraní a Israel: la Casa Blanca, congresistas y gobernadores condenan al régimen islámico

Strong reactions in the United States against the Iranian attack on Israel: The White House, congressmen and governors condemn the Islamic regime

Una fotografía proporcionada por la oficina del líder supremo de Irán, el ayatolá Ali Jamenei

MINUTE BY MINUTE: Iran launches massive airstrike against Israel

Israel no está asesinando periodistas en Gaza

How does Hamas put together the story that the international press buys?

Captura de pantalla de la

Israeli authorities say Binyamin Achimair, a 14-year-old shepherd who disappeared on Friday, was 'murdered in a terrorist attack'

Imagen de archivo publicada por las Fuerzas de Defensa de Israel (FDI) el 10 de diciembre de 2023 que muestra la continuación del combate de las FDI contra Hamás en la Franja de Gaza.

Iran ramps up hostilities against Israel while the Israeli army warns: "Iran will bear the consequences"

Familias salen del centro comercial Westfield Bondi Junction tras un incidente con arma blanca en Sídney el 13 de abril de 2024.

Several people stabbed at a mall in Sydney, Australia

Biden dice que Irán podría atacar a Israel "más pronto que tarde"

Biden says Iran could attack Israel 'sooner than later'

Policía en Níger, al margen de una manifestación a favor del golpe de Estado.

Niger's relations with the United States crumble as the African country strengthens military cooperation with Russia