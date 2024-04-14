Iran declares there will be no more attacks unless Israel "makes another mistake" and urges UN and US not to intervene

The head of the Armed Forces of the Ayatollahs' regime declares the retaliatory operation complete after "fulfilling its objectives" but warns of the potential for a significantly stronger offensive, which could be "tens of times" more powerful.

Iran claimed that launching more than 300 missiles and drones against Israel was a "legitimate" response to the attack in Damascus (Syria) that killed several members of the Revolutionary Guard of the Ayatollah regime. Netanyahu's administration has never claimed responsibility for the attack. Iranian authorities demanded that the U.N. and the U.S. not intervene in the conflict between both countries. Furthermore, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri posted on the Permanent Mission of the Islamic Republic of Iran's X account stating that the retaliation operation has been completed. He warned that another Israeli "mistake" would provoke a much more forceful response from their country.

📹 سرلشکر باقری: عملیات وعده صادق با رمز یا رسول‌الله با موفقیت انجام شد. علت این عملیات عبور رژیم صهیونیستی از خطوط قرمز ایران بود. ما این عملیات را منتج به نتیجه کامل می‌بینیم و قصدی بر ادامه عملیات وجود ندارد#IranAttack pic.twitter.com/YLikELgMhX — خبرگزاری تسنیم 🇮🇷 (@Tasnimnews_Fa) April 14, 2024

The head of the Iranian armed forces considers the retaliation operation completed

In statements to state television collected by the semi-official agency Tasnim News, Bagheri claimed that Operation True Promise had been completed since the set objectives had been fulfilled. This statement contrasts with the reports from Israel and the U.S. about what happened, which claim that 99% of drones and missiles launched against Israel were intercepted. In fact, several reports indicate that the majority did not even fly over Israel thanks to the work of the Israeli Air Force and the help from Western countries.

A considerable number of drones and cruise and ballistic missiles have been used in this operation with well-thought-out tactics and proper planning, as neither the Iron Dome nor the Zionist regime’s missile defense shield could take any significant action against this operation. The operation’s purposes have been fulfilled. Their (Israeli) population and economic centers were not hit, so that the criminal and aggressive Zionist army would realize that their action won’t remain unanswered. We are definitely prepared to defend our soil and interests.

The head of the Iranian armed forces stressed that the country has the capacity to launch attacks with drones and missiles "tens of times" bigger than the one on Saturday. He warned that in the event of an Israeli counterattack, the response would be much more devastating.

Iran based its attack on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter

The Iranian representatives acted based on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which pertains to the legitimate defense of a country in the event of being attacked. They justified their attack, which involved more than 300 drones and missiles against Israeli territory, as a "response to the Zionist regime's aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus," so "the matter can be deemed concluded."

Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus. The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli… — Permanent Mission of I.R.Iran to UN, NY (@Iran_UN) April 13, 2024

The attack on the consulate in Syria, "is as if it has attacked Iranian soil"

Khameini stressed that the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria "is as if it has attacked Iranian soil." He described the Israeli government's attack as "a wrong move."