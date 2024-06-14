World

Iran installs cascades of centrifuges, US calls it a nuclear escalation

Amid growing tensions over its nuclear program, the United Nations' atomic watchdog reported that Iran plans to install more in the coming weeks.

Central nuclear de Bushehr (Irán).
(ATTA KENARE / AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
June 14, 2024
Less than a minute

The United Nations' atomic watchdog reported that Iran installed and put into operation new series of advanced centrifuges. In addition, as the AP learned, it plans to install others in the coming weeks.

This comes amidst growing tensions over the country's nuclear program. The United States maintained that Iranian policy is moving towards nuclear escalation.

In that sense, the AP explained that the launch of new centrifuges "further advances Iran’s nuclear program, which already enriches uranium at near-weapons-grade levels and boasts a stockpile enough for several nuclear bombs if it chose to pursue them."

Likewise, the outlet assured that inspectors verified that Iran had begun to introduce uranium into three cascades of advanced centrifuges. "Cascades are a group of centrifuges that spin uranium gas together to more quickly enrich the uranium," the AP detailed.

Additionally, according to an AP source, Iran has been enriching uranium in those cascades to 2% purity. "Iran already enriches uranium up to 60%, a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90%."

Topics:

Recommendation

El presidente estadounidense Joe Biden y el presidente ucraniano Volodymyr Zelensky dan una conferencia de prensa en la Masseria San Domenico al margen de la Cumbre del G7

Biden and Zelensky signed a bilateral security agreement considered the 'strongest since Ukraine's independence

Ali Khamenei, líder supremo de Irán.

Iran's upcoming presidential election: Meet the candidates

Evan Gershkovich

The Russian Prosecutor's Office accuses WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich of espionage

Parlamento de Italia.

Video: embarrassing brawl in Italian Parliament that ended with an injured legislator

El presidente Joe Biden y la primera ministra italiana Giorgia Meloni en el G7

G7 leaders study new financial plan for Ukraine

A pesar de las preocupaciones de los expertos en seguridad, el Pentágono le resta importancia a la llegada de buques de guerra rusos a Cuba

Despite the concerns of security experts, the Pentagon downplays the arrival of Russian warships to Cuba

Javier Milei

Javier Milei's triumph in Argentina: The Senate approves the libertarian president's deregulatory law

Combatientes de Hamás entregando rehenes

Hamas decides to continue the war it started after raising impractical demands for a ceasefire

Argentina

Injured deputies, burning cars and clashes in the street: Chaos in Argentina while the Senate debates a key law by Javier Milei