World

ICJ doubles down, indicates new provisional measures in South Africa v. Israel case

The International Court of Justice asked the Israeli authorities to immediately stop their military offensive in Rafah.

Miembros de la Corte Internacional de Justicia
(AFP)
WILLIAMS PERDOMO
May 24, 2024
1 minute read

The International Court of Justice, the U.N.'s highest court, requested Friday the immediate and unconditional release of the hostages kidnapped by the terrorist group Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack on Israeli soil who have been held since then in Gaza.

The International Court of Justice "finds it deeply disturbing that some of these hostages remain captive in Gaza and reiterates its call for their immediate and conditional release," the court said in a hearing in The Hague reported by AFP.

Furthermore, the International Court noted Israel must "immediately stop its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah governorate that imposes on the Palestinians of Gaza living conditions that could lead to their total or partial physical destruction," according to the ICJ ruling.

Israel had urged the court to reject South Africa's request that the court call for an end to the offensive in Gaza, arguing that a ceasefire would allow terrorists to regroup and make it impossible to obtain the release of the hostages taken by Hamas.

The decision was made public after Israeli forces rescued the bodies of three other Hamas hostages, Israeli national Hanan Yablonka, Brazilian-Israeli national Michel Nisenbaum and Mexican-French national Orion Hernandez, in Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Topics:

Recommendation

Imagen del derrumbe de una terraza en Palma de Mallorca el pasado jueves, 23 de mayo de 2024. El suceso terminó con cuatro muertos y 21 heridos.

Spain: Four dead and 16 injured after the collapse of a restaurant in Palma de Mallorca

'I support and will continue to support María Corina': The Venezuelan dictatorship closed this humble restaurant for welcoming the opposition leader, but its female owners remain firm

El muelle Trident construido por Estados Unidos cerca de Nuseirat en el centro de la Franja de Gaza

Three US soldiers injured, one in critical condition, during humanitarian aid operation in Gaza

Miembros de la Corte Internacional de Justicia

ICJ rejects Mexico's request for provisional measures against Ecuador

Una mujer con un cigarro de marihuana (imagen de archivo).

A study reveals that teenagers who use cannabis are at an increased risk of developing psychological disorders

Michael Schumacher, expiloto de Fórmula 1.

Michael Schumacher's family compensated after suing a magazine that published an interview done with AI

El presidente ruso y candidato presidencial Vladimir Putin se reúne con los medios de comunicación en su sede de campaña en Moscú

Putin issues decree to seize US assets located in Russia

Mondelez HQ

European Union sanctions Mondelez with $366 million for violating competition rules

Evan Gershkovich, periodista del The Wall Street Journal encarcelado en Rusia.

Trump assures that Russia will free Evan Gershkovich if he wins the election