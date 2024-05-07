Humza Yousaf officially resigns as first minister of Scotland after John Swinney was elected to replace him

The new leader of the nationalists promised to prioritize the economy and social policies over independence.

Humza Yousaf is now history. The former first minister of Scotland sent his resignation letter to King Charles after the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP) replaced him with John Swinney. Swinney, the only candidate in the running, promised to prioritize the economy and social policies over independence.

Today @HumzaYousaf officially tendered his resignation in writing to His Majesty King Charles III. This has been accepted and the Scottish Parliament has been notified. For more information visit: https://t.co/iI4CDtCJ2S pic.twitter.com/ZPKiS1vPh9 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) May 7, 2024

Yousaf insists on his anti-white speech in his goodbye

Yousaf bid farewell to his party, insisting on his anti-white speech and emphasizing the significance of his election: "As a young Muslim boy, born and raised in Scotland, I could never have dreamt that one day I would have the privilege of leading my country; people who looked like me were not in positions of political influence, let alone leading governments when I was younger." In addition, he pledged to continue "to champion the rights and voices of those who are often not heard, be they at home or abroad."

Congratulations to @JohnSwinney on becoming Leader of @theSNP and FM-elect. John's central message has been one of unity. As a party, we must heed his call, whatever has happened in the past should remain there. Let's get behind John & his team so they can deliver for Scotland. pic.twitter.com/Ep2XGXEVBH — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) May 6, 2024

Swinney's priorities are "the economy, jobs and the cost of living"

His replacement is no stranger to the SNP. Swinney, who led the party between 2000 and 2004 and was deputy prime minister with Nicola Sturgeon, announced that his priorities "will be the economy, jobs and the cost of living." He will also focus on "the National Health Service, our schools, our social services and the climate crisis." He wants to do all this without giving up his "dream" of an independent Scotland.