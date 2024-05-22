The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release a dossier of about 100 pages indicating that Hunter Biden lied as many as three times when he testified under oath in Congress.

"Hunter Biden has shown once again he believes there are two systems of justice in this country — one for his family, and one for everyone else. Not only did Hunter Biden refuse to comply with his initial subpoena until threatened with criminal contempt, but he then came before Congress and lied," said committee chairman Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), in a statement obtained by The New York Post.

"Lying during sworn testimony is a felony offense that the Department of Justice has prosecuted numerous individuals for in recent years, and the American people expect the same accountability for the son of the President of the United States. Hunter Biden’s lies under oath, and obstruction of a congressional investigation into his family’s potential corruption, calls into question other pieces of his testimony. The newly released evidence affirms, once again, the only witnesses who can be trusted to tell the truth in this investigation are the IRS whistleblowers," Smith continued.

Hunter Biden's three lies

One of those lies documented by the committee refers to when Hunter Biden said he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he threatened a former business partner named Zhao to sit him down with his father Joe Biden. The president's son claimed that he was wrong about Zhao, but telephone records between the two indicate otherwise because communication between them continued for some time.

"First, Hunter Biden lied about the recipient of a WhatsApp message sent with the apparent intention to threaten a business associate and demand payment. In the message, Hunter Biden twice mentioned he was with his father. In the deposition, Hunter Biden sought to dismiss the message, claiming that he was either quote 'high or drunk' when he sent it, and in that state, had sent it to the wrong Zhao, and not actually the one affiliated with the Chinese energy company, CEFC. Hunter claimed under oath that the recipient, quote 'had no understanding or even remotely knew what… I was even‚…talking about,'" Smith explained.

The second of the lies alludes to the fact that Hunter Biden denied having a relevant position in a phantom company that he created with his partner Devon Archer, when he did indeed hold one. "Second, Hunter Biden lied when he claimed he was not the corporate secretary of Rosemont Seneca Bohai and that the shell company he established with Devon Archer and its associated bank accounts were not under his control nor affiliated with him," said the chairman of the committee.

Finally, the president's son said he did not help his foreign business partners with "any work as it related to visas that they needed." But, as can be seen in some emails, Hunter Biden and Archer worked hard to obtain a visa for Mykola Zlochevsky, founder of Burisma.