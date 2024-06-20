Politics

Poll: Hispanic voters trust Trump more with handling immigration than Biden

Democrats no longer have an advantage among Latinos when it comes to who should handle the immigration situation.

Imagen genérica sobre las elecciones en Estados Unidos.
(Unsplash)
Vanessa Vallejo.
VANESSA VALLEJO
June 20, 2024
1 minute read

According to a survey conducted by Equis in seven purple states key to achieving the presidency, Democrats no longer have the advantage among Hispanic voters when it comes to who should handle immigration.

In the survey, 41% of Hispanic voters trust Trump more to handle immigration, while 38% said they trust Biden more. Among "non-Hispanic" respondents, 34% said they trust Democrats more, and 49% said they chose Republicans.

1,592 registered Latino voters and 1,575 registered non-Latino voters participated in the survey. The survey was conducted in the key states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Among Latinos, this poll also found that 72% of voters are very or somewhat concerned about President Joe Biden's broken promises on immigration, and 65% are concerned that he has failed to provide a path to citizenship for immigrants. Regarding concerns about Trump's actions and the Republicans, 64% of Hispanic respondents said they are worried that he will take extreme measures regarding immigration.

Another key fact that this survey shows, and that seems to be the cause of the latest measure announced by President Biden regarding immigration, is that when Hispanics who are not currently voting for Biden were asked what measure could make them change their opinion, 72% said spousal parole could make them change their vote. Just this week, the president granted new protections and a path to citizenship to people married to American citizens.

On the other hand, a CBS/YouGov poll conducted earlier this month found that 53% of Hispanic adults approve of a program to deport undocumented immigrants. While 47% of Latinos said they opposed a mass deportation measure.

About 36.2 million Latinos can vote in the November elections. In a race for the presidency that looks increasingly tight, the Hispanic vote is essential, especially in the purple states that will be the ones that tip the balance.

Topics:

Recommendation

CNE de Venezuela

Carter Center will send a team to observe the Venezuelan elections

Montaje con una familia frente al senador demócrata Scott Wiener.

California declares war on family

Una encuesta golpea duramente a Biden: pierde ante Trump por 5 puntos y su índice de aprobación baja a mínimos históricos

Surprising Fox News poll puts Biden ahead of Trump by the slimmest of margins

Former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump arrives to speak during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC)

Trump vows to cut federal funding to schools that promote Critical Race Theory and "trans insanity"

Temor entre los principales asesores de Biden: algunos consideran que el presidente no tiene una estrategia “seria” para vencer a Trump

Fear among Biden's top advisors: some believe the president has no "serious" strategy to beat Trump

Tim Scott attracts big Republican donors for his possible vice presidency

Jeffe Landry

Louisiana becomes the first state to require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all public schools and universities

Los Kansas City Chiefs y los Royals de Kansas City.

Kansas is pushing NFL Chiefs and MLB Royals to leave Missouri

Matt Gaetz, representante republicano por Florida.

House investigates Matt Gaetz for "inappropriate sexual conduct and illicit drug use"