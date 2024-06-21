'Hawaii Five-0' actor Taylor Wily dies

The actor was 56 years old. He was also a professional sumo wrestler.

Actor Taylor Wily, who played Kamekona Tupuola in the series Hawaii Five-0 (2010-2020), died at the age of 56. The place and cause of his death were not revealed.

Peter M. Lenkov, executive producer of the series, confirmed the news in statements reported by Deadline : "I am devastated. Heartbroken. I’ll post some detailed feelings later. Just too hard right now. I will miss you every day, brother."

Wily, whose birth name was Teila Tuli, appeared in other productions such as Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008), MacGyver (2016) and Magnum PI (2018).

In addition to acting, Wily was a professional sumo wrestler known as Takamikuni.