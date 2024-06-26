Report reveals several people could be charged in Matthew Perry's death

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11h ago

Eight months after the tragic death of actor Matthew Perry, authorities revealed they are nearing the end of an investigation that could result in charges against several people, according to a report by People magazine.

Perry, known for his iconic role on Friends, died on October 28 at age 54 after an apparent drowning in the hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, L.A.

However, a Department of Medical Examiner's (DME) report revealed that the actor was under the acute effects of ketamine at the time of his death. This finding led the LAPD to investigate who gave the actor the drug that caused his untimely death.

"Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder)," stated the LAPD report.

The investigation

The LAPD investigation has cooperated with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Postal Inspectors in tracing the origin of the ketamine that caused Perry's death.

Although there are still no official answers from the DEA on the progress of the investigation, the authorities are working intensely to get the facts. A police source assured People magazine that "multiple people" could be charged for what happened.

However, the final decision on whether or not charges will be filed will rest with the U.S. Attorney's Office, which has so far responded with "no comment."

Perry's struggles with addiction

Matthew Perry was open on several occasions about his struggles with addiction. In his memoir published in 2022, titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry acknowledged battling alcoholism and opioids.

His addiction began in 1997, following a jet ski accident that led to a prescription for Vicodin, which he was unable to wean himself off of. The situation worsened to the point of near death in 2019, when opioid abuse caused his colon to burst.

As reported by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, Matthew Perry had been substance-free for 19 months before his death, thanks to ketamine infusion therapy. This treatment was starting to get popular for treating mental health problems.

The report indicated that Perry received his last ketamine infusion session a week and a half before his passing.