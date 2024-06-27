Israeli defense minister concludes visit to US aimed at calming tensions between the two administrations

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 3h ago

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant culminates his visit to the United States after meeting with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, in a new attempt by the official to reduce tensions between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and the Biden administration related to the decrease in Washington's arms shipments to Jerusalem following the Jewish state's war against the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to the meeting with Sullivan, the Israeli minister said that in his meetings with senior U.S. officials, the differences between the two administrations could not be resolved but "significant progress has been made on the issue of the equipment and weaponry we need to bring to Israel."

In a statement released prior to talks with the U.S. national security advisor, Gallant launched a veiled criticism of Netanyahu, who recently posted a video criticizing the Biden administration for the reduction in arms shipments. "We have common goals, and sometimes we disagree on how to achieve them. We resolve disputes in close quarters, jointly, and that's a good thing," Gallant said.

At the end of the meeting with Sullivan, Gallant's office said the two officials discussed the progress of the fighting in the Gaza Strip, the various efforts to bring hostages back to Israel, the need to improve the situation on the border with Lebanon where Hezbollah is attacking the Jewish state and the importance of strengthening cooperation between Washington and Jerusalem in the face of Iranian aggression. They also discussed how to prevent Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Following the meeting with Sullivan, Gallant stated, "Today I conclude a very important visit to the United States as the official representative of the State of Israel."

At a press conference held during the Sullivan-Gallant meeting, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby addressed, among other things, the situation on Israel's border with Lebanon. The official said he hopes that another front between Hezbollah and the Jewish state will not open, but noted that Washington will continue to support the Israelis and make sure they have what they need to defend themselves.

A day before the meeting with Sullivan, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a meeting with Gallant at the Pentagon. During the talks, the Israeli minister called for preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, which, he argued, "presents a danger to the entire world."

Austin congratulated Israel for accepting the ceasefire agreement announced by Biden and stressed that now the onus is on Hamas. However, the U.S. official called on the Jewish state to make a greater effort not to harm civilians in Gaza.