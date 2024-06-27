Euro 2024: The match-ups for the round of 16

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6min ago

After a group stage full of surprises and the occasional disappointment, the 16 national teams that will play in the round of 16 at the Euro 2024 are now set.

Switzerland-Italy (June 29, Berlin Olympic Stadium, Berlin)

(June 29, Berlin Olympic Stadium, Berlin) Germany-Denmark (June 29, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund)

(June 29, Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund) England-Slovakia (June 30, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen)

(June 30, Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen) Spain-Georgia (June 30, Rhein Energie Stadium, Cologne)

(June 30, Rhein Energie Stadium, Cologne) France-Belgium (July 1, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf)

(July 1, Merkur Spiel-Arena, Düsseldorf) Portugal-Slovenia (July 1, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt)

(July 1, Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt) Romania-Netherlands (July 2, Allianz Arena, Munich)

(July 2, Allianz Arena, Munich) Austria-Turkey (July 2, Red Bull Arena, Leipzig)

Out of the tournament are Hungary, Scotland, Albania, Serbia, Poland, Ukraine and the Czech Republic. Also Croatia, a team that has been, so far, the biggest disappointment of the Euro. Although they advanced, more was expected from other teams such as England and France in the group stage.

On the other hand, there are several national teams that have been pleasant surprises. The clearest case is that of Austria, which managed to top France and the Netherlands in Group D and will now face Turkey, another team in strong form, in the round of 16. Spain was the only team to win all three games in the group stage.