Former congressman Adam Kinzinger reveals his choice for November: "As a proud conservative, I'm endorsing Joe Biden for president"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7h ago

Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, officially endorsed Joe Biden for re-election. A fierce critic of Donald Trump, he posted a video on social media where he formalized his support for the Democrat despite considering himself a "proud conservative."

The 46-year-old, who is now private citizen and has stepped down from public service, divorced Trump politically after January 6, 2021. Indeed, he has since pushed for the creation of the committee to investigate what happened that day and even founded Country First, a political action committee (PAC) that seeks to move the Republican Party away from the 45th president.

While it was unthinkable that Kizinger could endorse Trump, the explicit endorsement of Biden surpassed four million plays on X.

"I’ve always put democracy and our Constitution above of all us. It’s because of my unwavering support for democracy that today, as a proud conservative, I’m endorsing Joe Biden for reelection," the former congressman said, despite considering himself a "proud conservative."

"“While I certainly don’t agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy,” he added.

President Biden was quick to acknowledge Kinzinger's endorsement and did so on the same social network: "This is what putting your country before your party looks like. I’m grateful for your endorsement, Adam," he replied.

Kinzinger joined Geoff Duncan, a Republican and the former Georgia lieutenant governor from 2019-2023, who also recently endorsed the Democrat.

"It is disappointing to see an increasing number of Republicans lining up behind former President Donald Trump," Duncan wrote in an op-ed published in "The Atlanta Journal-Constitution." According to his reasoning, the GOP base's loyalty to Trump leaves him with "no choice but to pull the lever for Biden."

Duncan reacted to Kinzinger's announcement and invited more Republicans to add their support for Biden.

"When I endorsed Joe Biden for re-election, I invited other reasonable Republicans to join me in the fight against Trump's dark extremism. Thank you for stepping up, Adam Kinzinger, for the good of the country!" the former lieutenant governor tweeted.