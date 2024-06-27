Covers Cover of June 27, 2024 Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Whatsapp detail.copy_link.title Published by Voz Digital Verified by 2h ago LATEST The Organization of Venezuelan Political Prisoners in Exile requests capital punishment for the alleged murderers of Jocelyn Nungaray What are Hispanics asking the future president to do? Cover of June 27, 2024 Euro 2024: The match-ups for the round of 16 Texas: Man who raped and murdered woman in 2001 executed via lethal injection 2024 NBA Draft: Zaccharie Risacher selected with No. 1 pick Copa América: Venezuela truimphs against Mexico and qualifies for the quarterfinals in an epic win Israeli defense minister concludes visit to US aimed at calming tensions between the two administrations