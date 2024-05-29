Sports

Hansi Flick, FC Barcelona’s new head coach

The German coach replaces Xavi Hernández on the Barça bench. He signed on for the next two seasons.

Hansi Flick, entrenador del FC Barcelona.
(Cordon Press)
ALEJANDRO BAñOS
May 29, 2024
A few minutes after announcing that Xavi Hernández was stepping down, Barcelona officially hired Hansi Flick as the team's new head coach. Flick, originally from Germany, will take over the team for the next two seasons.

"FC Barcelona and Hansi Flick have reached an agreement for the German to be the coach of the men's first football team until June 30, 2026. The new coach has signed a contract at the Club's offices at an event with the president of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta," the Spanish team said in a statement.

"It is a great honor and also a dream to sign a contract as coach of FC Barcelona and work for this great club. I really want to start. It is an incredible club. Since I arrived, I have seen that everyone loves this club and does everything possible for its success. The philosophy it has fits very well with mine," Flick said after signing with the Spanish team.

Flick, 59 years old, has a long history in the world of soccer. As a player, he spent his entire career in his home country. He played for important teams such as Bayern Munich and FC Cologne. In 1996, he retired and began his career as a coach. He has coached teams such as TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich. He also coached the German team between 2021 and 2023.

