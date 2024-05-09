World

Israel accuses the United States of favoring terrorists by pausing arms shipments

Members of the Israeli government reiterated their intention to continue the military operation in Gaza with or without the support of the White House.

Joe Biden- Benjamin Netanyahu
Cordon Press
JUAN PEñA
May 9, 2024
1 minute read

President Joe Biden confirmed previous reports and this Wednesday told CNN that if Rafah is completely invaded, his administration will stop supplying military materials to Israel. Specifically, Biden's decision affects ammunition for artillery, aerial projectiles for fighters and other offensive weapons.

Biden's announcement provoked a strong reaction from the government and politics in Israel. The Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir even posted on X that "Hamas❤️Biden."

This statement made its way to the streets. Since it became known that Biden would not support the operation in Rafah, several dozen protesters gathered in front of the United States Embassy in Tel Aviv and chanted slogans against Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Prime Minister and leader of the Likud political party, Benjamin Netanyahu, was more restrained than his fellow government coalition. He posted part of his speech for the day of remembrance of the Shoah on social media this Thursday. In that speech, in English, Netanyahu reminded the leaders of the international community that nothing and no one will stop Israel's determination to destroy its enemies.

"If Israel is forced to resist alone, Israel will resist alone," Netanyahu said in this message. He posted his statement on X this Thursday and it has since been interpreted as a direct message to Joe Biden.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also made statements after confirming the pause on U.S. arms supplies. During a public appearance, Gallant assured that Israel "will achieve [its] objectives in the north and in the south," in a message addressed to both the country’s "enemies and best friends.”

Criticism of the Republican Party

Biden has also been criticized from the United States.Republican leaders in Congress criticized the president for his decision. Mitch McConnell and Mike Johnson wrote a letter to the president. In it they assured that his decision "calls into question your pledge that your commitment to Israel's security will remain ironclad."

In turn, they stated that "Israel faces an existential and multi-front threat … daylight between the United States and Israel at this dangerous time risks emboldening Israel's enemies and undermining the trust that other allies and partners have in the United States." In closing, Johnson and McConnell wrote that security assistance to Israel is "an urgent priority that must not be delayed."

Topics:

Recommendation

Mientras la Policía efectúa arrestos en la NYU contra las protestas pro-Hamás, las autoridades de Columbia no quieren a agentes en el campus universitario

Is Qatar funding antisemitic protests at American universities?

Emir de Qatar

How Qatar manages to clean up its image and influence the West

THE INFECTED BLOOD INQUIRY

Nearly 50 years of impunity with 30,000 infected with HIV and Hepatitis C: What you need to know about the UK infected blood scandal

Una formación de la Policía Armada Popular China participa en un desfile militar para celebrar el 70 aniversario de la fundación de la República Popular China en Pekín.

China invests almost as much as the United States in defense

Wife of Tal Chaimi, one of the hostages murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7, gives birth to his son

“Una pesadilla”: pánico demócrata tras la terrible conferencia de prensa de Biden y el informe del fiscal Hur

Republican Party investigates Joe Biden for hiding delay of military aid to Israel from Congress

John Swinney durante una intervención.

Humza Yousaf officially resigns as first minister of Scotland after John Swinney was elected to replace him

Bandera de Irán.

Iran sentences man to death for posting messages supporting 2022 protests

Un zoológico de China exhibe a dos perros teñidos simulando que son osos panda.

Controversy in China: A zoo dyed two dogs to make them look like panda bears for exhibit