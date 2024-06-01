Society

Marian Robinson, mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, dead at 86

"We will all miss her dearly and wish she were here to offer us perspective, to heal our heavy hearts with a laugh and a dose of her wisdom,” the family said in a statement.

Michelle Obama
Cordon Press
JOAQUíN NúñEZ
June 1, 2024
1 minute read

Marian Robinson, Michelle Obama's mother, has passed away at the age of 86. This was confirmed by the family through a statement by the family celebrating her life, first as a mother and then as a grandmother. Robinson attended many White House events during the Obama administration though rarely spoke to reporters.

The family said goodbye to Robinson through a statement released on social media, in which they described her as “a rock” for  everyone around her.

“We will all miss her greatly, and we wish she were here to offer us some perspective, to mend our heavy hearts with a laugh and a dose of her wisdom,” the statement read.

“We needed her. The girls needed her. And she ended up being our rock through everything. She enjoyed her role as Malia and Sasha's grandmother. ‘Just show me how to work the washing machine and I’m good,’ she’d say. Rather than hobnobbing with Oscar winners or Nobel laureates, she preferred spending her time upstairs with a TV tray, in the room outside her bedroom with big windows that looked out at the Washington Monument," the statement added.

In turn, the statement recalled when Robinson lived for a time in the White House during Barack Obama's term, although the “frills and glamour,” her family said, “never quite fit” her.

Topics:

Recommendation

Perforación de petróleo en la cuenca pérmica / Blake Thomberry (Flickr).

Vermont becomes the first state with a law to force oil companies to pay for climate change

El actor Nick Pasqual

Actor Nick Pasqual accused of stabbing his girlfriend multiple times in their Los Angeles home

Alabama aplica la inyección letal al condenado a muerte Jamie Mills por los asesinatos de una pareja de ancianos en 2004

Alabama administers lethal injection to death row inmate Jamie Mills for 2004 murder of elderly couple

Denver

Denver invests millions of dollars in new immigrant program while cutting safety budget

Tiroteo Minneapolis

One police officer killed and another seriously injured in mass shooting in Minneapolis

Hyundai Alabama

Department of Labor sues Hyundai for alleged illegal hiring of minors

Inyección letal

Alabama: Man to be given lethal injection for two murders

Imagen de archivo de una gallina ponedora. Una granja en Iowa tuvo que sacrificar a 4,2 millones de ejemplares tras detectarse un nuevo brote de gripe aviar.

Iowa farm forced to dispose of 4.2 million chickens due to bird flu outbreak

Captura de pantalla de la cuenta de Youtube de Moms For Liberty donde se puede ver a miembros de la organización sosteniendo carteles con el nombre 'Moms For Liberty'.

Daily Wire: Justice Department investigated Moms For Liberty to the same extent as the KKK