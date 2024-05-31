World

Voz Media will be in Mexico with full coverage of the presidential election

Claudia Sheinbaum starts as the favorite to succeed Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who cannot seek a second term.

México bandera
Wikimedia Commons
VOZMEDIA STAFF
May 31, 2024
2 minutes read

Mexico will elect a new president on Sunday, June 2. According to the latest polls, Claudia Sheinbaum, who faces off against Xóchitl Gálvez and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, is the favorite to succeed Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO). Everything indicates that the country will elect its first woman president regardless of who wins.

Voz Media will extensively cover the election from Mexico, with live interviews and the best analysis from our specialists.

Who will win the elections in Mexico?

As the election approached, there was still speculation about who would become the successor to López Obrador’s political project, which still enjoys great popularity in Mexico.

However, the doubts began to clear in September 2021 at the inauguration of a branch of the Banco de Bienestar in Tláhuac.

Seconds after the event had ended, AMLO raised Sheinbaum’s hand and pointed at her with his right hand to the cry of “It’s her,” which was quickly interpreted as a political blessing.

Indeed, Sheinbaum prevailed in the internal process of the coalition “Let’s keep making history” to be the candidate of the group, beating out Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal.

Her political career began in college when she was part of different mobilizations and protests. However, she had her first experience as a civil servant during the administration of López Obrador, whom she met in 1989 due to her then-husband, Carlos Imaz Gispert, a founding member of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), of which AMLO was part of until founding MORENA in 2014.

On the other side is Gálvez, a former businesswoman who positions herself as the option for change against the continuity of AMLO’s model. After being chosen as businesswoman of the year in the mid-1990s, she was called to enter politics during Vicente Fox’s administration, where she was in charge of the National Commission for the Development of Indigenous Peoples, an organization she herself promoted.

Tied to AMLO’s popularity, Sheinbaum is the clear favorite in the polls for the elections on Sunday, June 2. According to the latest Mitofsky poll, conducted in early May, the continuity candidate would prevail with 56 % of the votes, compared to 32% for Gálvez and 11% for Máynez. The more than 30-point lead is close to AMLO’s triumph in 2018, and whether Sheinbaum can obtain an even more resounding one remains to be seen. The candidate is perfectly aware that she is very close to becoming the first woman president in the country’s history, and she makes this known on the campaign trail. “The Mexico with ‘M’ for machismo is being left behind, and today it is time for women,” she celebrated at a rally.

